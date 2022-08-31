Big 12 to Enter Early Discussions On Next Television Contract

The Big 12 is undergoing a makeover in the next few years with Oklahoma and Texas exiting for the SEC and BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF entering the league.

With the big changes incoming, the conference is being proactive in working toward its next media rights deal.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced they will be entering discussions with its current media partners - FOX and ESPN - to explore an “accelerated” extension to their current agreements.

"It is an exciting time for college athletics and given the changing landscape we welcome the opportunity to engage with our partners to determine if an early extension is in the best interest of all parties," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a release. "The Big 12 has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with its multi-media rights holders, and I look forward to having these conversations."

As Pete Thamel of ESPN notes in his report on this news, this announcement comes with still a year and a half before the Big 12’s current contract calls for a formal, exclusive negotiating window.

But, by doing this now, this could lock up the conference’s media rights future and give them a hefty advantage going into further realignment.

With the Big 12 and Pac-12 essentially competing for the services of a lot of the same programs, Yormark securing a new television contract would be a big win for the league as they try to stabilize themselves moving forward.