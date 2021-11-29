Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Bob Stoops Releases Statement After Being Named Oklahoma's Interim Head Coach

    The Hall of Fame coach got the call to bring stability to the program in the wake of Lincoln Riley's move to USC.
    Bob Stoops will officially be returning to the Oklahoma sideline.

    In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s shock move to USC, the former OU head coach will be returning to his old role where he had a Hall of Fame career.

    Stoops will serve as the interim head coach for Oklahoma’s bowl game, a position the formally retired head coach said he was happy to fill.

    “First and foremost, I’m a program guy and whatever I can do to help OU and to support the players, of course I’m glad to do it,” Stoops said in a press release. “I’ll do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I look forward to that.”

    Save his brief stint in the XFL, this will be Stoops’ first game back on a college sideline since he retired ahead of the 2017 season.

    In 18 years at Oklahoma, Stoops posted a stellar record of 190-48, winning 10 Big 12 Championships and a National Championship.

    Stoops was also complimentary of Riley in the release, the man who allowed him the peace of mind to step aside and retire to hand over the keys to the Oklahoma program.

    “Lincoln did a great job in his five years as head coach here and I appreciate all he did for this program,” Stoops said. “I’ll always appreciate the close friendship we’ve had and will continue to have. I wish the best for him, Caitlin and their family.”

    Stoops will bring some stability to the situation as the Sooners now try to get through the next month, playing one final game in whatever bowl bid they earn.

