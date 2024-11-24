All Sooners

Bowl Projections: Where Could Oklahoma be Headed to Close Out 2024

The Sooners secured a 26th-straight bowl berth on Saturday night with their 24-3 victory over No. 7 Alabama.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings
Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma’s dominant victory over No. 7 Alabama meant so much to Brent Venables’ program. 

It was a signature performance after a long season that gives hope for what the Sooners can be in the future under the third-year head coach. 

The scene after the game will be burned into the memories of the OU seniors that battled through so much throughout their careers. 

And it will also help the Sooners in the future, as the 24-3 victory was Oklahoma’s sixth of the year. Bowl eligibility not only extends the program’s 26-year streak, but it meant the team earned nearly a month of extra practices, which will be key for the development of OU’s young talent. 

Read More Oklahoma vs. Alabama Coverage:

After the College Football Playoff bracket is set, the Southeastern Conference has bowl tie-ins with the Citrus Bowl, the Texas Bowl, the Las Vegas Bowl, the Music City Bowl, the Gator Bowl, the Liberty Bowl, the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Birmingham Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl. 

The victories by Florida and the Sooners on Saturday mean the SEC currently has 13 teams who are bowl eligible, so the Sooners could also head to another bowl than the contracted bowls above if needed.

With a trip to a bowl secured, Sooners on SI will track Oklahoma’s bowl projections for the first time this year:

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Virginia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. in Tampa, FL)

Mark Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma in the Independence Bowl (Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. in Shreveport, LA)

CBS

Jerry Palm: Oklahoma vs. Kansas in the Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. in Frisco, TX)

247 Sports

Brad Crawford: Oklahoma vs. USF in the Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. in Birmingham, AL)

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football