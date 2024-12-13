Breaking Down Oklahoma's Efforts in the Transfer Portal So Far
Four days into the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window, Oklahoma has been busy.
But have Brent Venables and his staff been busy enough?
The Sooners head into bowl season at 6-6 for the second time in three years. OU is just one win (or loss) away from not being bowl eligible for the first time in 26 years. The roster needs an overhaul – and that process is certainly underway with 23 members of the 2024 roster having entered the portal on their way out of Norman.
There should be a few more departures before the winter portal closes on Dec. 28. But between now and then, Venables and the OU coaches must replenish – and not just with names and bodies, but with playmakers at just about every level of the offense and defense.
Here is a list of positions and players the Sooner coaching staff has been pursuing this week since the portal opened on Monday, with needs at each position and notes on each player. Some of these players have reported on social media that they’ve been offered, while others have been reported to be offered by OU. A few have already taken visits to the Norman campus, while others are scheduled to come to town this weekend and a few others have set their visits for next week.
WIDE RECEIVER
The Sooners are reeling at the position and need impact players immediately after Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, J.J. Hester, Jalil Farooq Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson have all entered the portal. Currently, only Deion Burks, Jacob Jordan, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and Ivan Carreon (the last four are true freshmen) have caught passes this year. Jayden Gibson is expected back in 2025, although he could also portal out at a moment’s notice.
Targets
Donaven McCulley, Indiana: McCulley (6-foot-5, 200 pounds, redshirt junior) visited OU on Monday. He began his college career as a quarterback for the Hoosiers but moved to wide receiver in 2022, and caught 16 passes. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2023 with 48 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns. However, much like many of OU’s best receivers, he spent almost all of 2024 injured and took a redshirt this year as he played in just four games and finished the season with two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Cincinnati, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss and Missouri also have offered.
Reggie Virgil, Miami-OH: Virgil (6-4, 190, junior) is reportedly planning to visit OU later this week. He is good friends with OU wide receiver Jayden Gibson (they played football in neighboring towns in central Florida). Virgil had just two catches in each of his first two years with the Redhawks, but then broke out this season with 41 receptions for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. Virgil produced three 100-yard games. After entering the portal, he immediately garnered offers from Texas Tech, Florida State, West Virginia, Florida, Michigan State, Miami, UCF, Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Isaiah Sategna, Arkansas: Sategna (5-11, 185, redshirt sophomore) was one of the Razorbacks’ most productive players in 2024, catching 37 passes for 491 yards and a touchdown. Last year as a redshirt freshman, he pulled in 15 receptions for 129 yards and two TDs. A priority consensus 4-star recruit out of Fayetteville, Sategna also ran track. He was rated as the No. prospect in Arkansas after leading the nation with 1,908 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior and grabbing 172 passes for 3,261 yards and 25 TDs in his high school career.
Jerand Bradley, Boston College: Bradley (6-5, 220, Junior) at times appeared to be headed to Norman last year when he left Texas Tech. His relationship with Sooners WRs coach Emmett Jones. Bradley had two very productive seasons in Lubbock, catching 51 passes for 744 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, and 36 for 431 and four TDs in 2023. But his 2024 in Boston was not good: he played in just nine games, catching six passes for 94 yards and two scores as he battled lingering injuries from training camp on. The Frisco, TX, native caught 92 passes for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaged 13.8 yards per reception during his time in Lubbock.
Nyziah Hunter, Cal: Hunter (6-2, 210, redshirt freshman): During the 2024 season, Hunter caught 40 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns. Of that work load, he brought in 23 passes for 378 yards during the second half of the season. He played 538 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus, with his best games coming against Oregon State (four catches, 85 yards and a touchdown), SMU (five for 85 yards) and Wake Forest (five for 75 yards).
OFFENSIVE LINE
With some late momentum gained in 2024, the o-line situation looks a little less dire. So far this portal season, only Washington transfer Geirean Hatchett and three walk-ons have exited. The Sooners need competition and depth, however, to supplement the redshirt freshmen on the left side and the revolving doors at right tackle and center.
Targets
Corey Robinson, Georgia Tech: Robinson (6-5, 305, redshirt junior) is reportedly planning to visit Norman on Dec. 19. He’s started 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons, including 12 as a redshirt freshman following his first year as a true freshman at Kansas. Robinson played exclusively at left tackle after coming out of high school as a 3-star prospect. He started five games last season and seven this year, and so far in his career has played 1,648 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His PFF grade as a pass blocker this season was 91.2. He’s the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal, per 247 Sports.
Derek Simmons, Western Carolina: Simmons (6-6, 325, junior) has shown great versatility in his career with the Catamounts, playing left tackle, right guard and right tackle. A two-year starter at WCU, he actually began his college football career at Abilene Christian. He’s logged 1,579 snaps in his career, per PFF, with a pass blocking grade of 82.3 this season. He’s the No. 4 offensive lineman in the portal, per 247 Sports.
Ethan Onianwa, Rice: Onianwa (6-6, 345, redshirt junior) is a massive left tackle for the Owls who’s played his way into the conversation as a legit NFL prospect. Onianwa played 860 snaps for Rice in 2022 and 836 in 2023, but only logged 549 this season, per PFF. He graded out at 79.3 as a pass blocker and 67.9 as a run blocker, according to PFF. He’s the No. 3 offensive tackle in the portal, per 247 Sports.
Luke Baklenko, Stanford: Baklenko (6-6, 305, sophomore) plays right tackle for the Cardinal, where he logged 646 offensive snaps in 2024 after playing 370 last year as a true freshman. He struggled to adjust to Power 4 football last year, posting a PFF pass blocking grade of just 39.5, but picked it up this season as a sophomore, with a 56.3 pass blocking grade and a 52.3 run blocking grade.
Tyler Mercer, North Texas: Mercer (6-4, 290, freshman) plays center for the Mean Green, although as a true freshman this season has not gotten play next to North Texas transfer Febechi Nwaiwu, who started every game at right guard for the Sooners and led the OU offense in total snaps. Mercer made six starts this season and logged 565 offensive snaps, with a PFF pass blocking grade of 80.0 and a run blocking grade of 63.0.
RUNNING BACK
The Sooners don’t seem to need much help at running back, although more depth at one of the more demanding positions isn’t a bad thing. OU’s future looks bright with true freshmen Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum heading into 2025 coming off a good first season, and there’s certainly experience with 2023 rushing leader Gavin Sawchuk and 2024 rushing leader Jovantae Barnes expected to come back next fall. The departure of Kalib Hicks to the transfer portal is unfortunate for DeMarco Murray’s room, but the impact will be negligible.
Targets
WayShawn Parker, Washington State: Parker (6-0, 199, freshman) reportedly posted on his Instagram story that OU has offered, but hasn’t put it out anywhere else yet. As a freshman at Wazzu, Parker played in all 12 games and carried the football 137 times for 735 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored four touchdowns. The California prospect had a career high 149 yards and two TDs on just 11 carries against Utah State. He also carried 22 times for 76 yards against San Jose State. In 12 games, he never had less than eight carries, and he was given double-digit rushing attempts in eight games. In all, he played 377 snaps for Ben Arbuckle and the Cougars this season.
TIGHT END
Boy, are the Sooners desperate for immediate help here. Leading receiver Bauer Sharp has entered the transfer portal. No. 2 TE Jake Roberts will graduate after the bowl game. Kade McIntyre and Kaden Helms have gotten minimal action over the last two seasons But former 5-star recruit Devon Mitchell – who hasn’t played in a game yet this season – still promises a bright future.
Targets
Luke McGary, Tulsa: McGary (6-3, 240, sophomore) comes out of Prestonwood Christian in Plano, TX, in 2023, and has played two seasons for the Golden Hurricane. He caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 and 17 for 231 and one TD in 2024. He played linebacker in high school so he doesn’t mind the physical aspect of college football, but switched to linebacker as a senior and caught 41 passes for 503 yards and three TDs. Other schools pursuing him in the portal include BYU, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Mississippi State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Texas State and Washington.
DEFENSIVE BACK
With Billy Bowman, Dez Malone and Woodi Washington graduating and Kani Walker, Makari Vickers and Erik McCarty portaling, the Sooners need a couple of impact players in 2025. Robert Spears-Jennings, Peyton Bowen, Eli Bowen and Jacobe Johnson are all expected to return, so there’s a foundation to work with.
Targets
Kendall Daniels, Oklahoma State: Daniels (6-4, 235, junior) was once a priority recruit for Oklahoma, but that’s a long time ago now. It’s unknown how much his feelings about OU might have turned after not seeing eye-to-eye with former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – or how close he became to Venables when he was recruiting Daniels as the defensive coordinator at Clemson – but Daniels has been a bona fide star for the Cowboys. The former No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma (Beggs) has played 2,298 career snaps for the Cowboys, according to Pro Football Focus. His role has varied between safety and linebacker as Mike Gundy has changed defensive coordinators over the years. After playing 652 snaps in 2022, Daniels played 931 snaps in 2023 and 715 in 2024.
Jahlil Hurley, Alabama: Hurley (6-2, 185, freshman) doesn’t have a body of work in Tuscaloosa, as he played only 19 snaps for the Crimson Tide in 2024. But he was the No. 6 cornerback in the country, according to Rivals, and received scholarship offers from Florida, FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M — but not Oklahoma.
Ethan O’Connor, Washington State: O’Connor (6-1, 172 redshirt freshman) got only two snaps as a true freshman, then dove in by playing 755 snaps this year. The former 3-star prospect from Los Alamitos, CA, has drawn offers from Wash, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin. His PFF grades this season were high: 79.7 in pass coverage, 77.8 overall.
DEFENSIVE LINE
OU’s defensive line is hardly desperate for help, but another big body or two would be great for depth. Starters Damonic Williams and Jayden Jackson are back (both have received Freshman All-America accolades in their careers), and 5-star David Stone and big-play assassin Gracen Halton are both expected to be back in 2025.
Targets
David Blay, Louisiana Tech: Blay (6-4, 304, redshirt junior) earned first-team All-Conference USA accolades this season after starting 12 games for the Bulldogs at defensive tackle. He made 46 total tackles and led the team (and ranked third in C-USA) with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 quarterback sacks. Blay played in 10 games last season after beginning his career at Division II West Chester. After playing 202 snaps in 2023, Blay played 443 snaps this season, per PFF, and graded out at 73.2 overall and 76.9 against the run.
RJ Jackson, Tulsa: Jackson (6-3, 282, sophomore) came to Tulsa as a bit of a project but has excelled as a speed-rusher off the edge as he’s bulked up. The Choctaw, OK, product played tight end and defensive end in high school and came to TU at around 240 pounds. He’s an explosive athlete who finished the 2024 season with 467 defensive snaps and graded out at 68.1 overall, 59.2 run and 71.9 as a pass rusher. Jackson made 35 total tackles this season and collected 4.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks.
Rushawn Lawrence, Stony Brook: Lawrence (6-2, 270, graduate) has been a disruptive force at Stony Brook after starting his career at Albany and Lackawanna College. The Pennsylvania native has played 953 total snaps in his college career, including 463 last year with a PFF grade of 86.8 overall, 83.4 as a run defender, and 79.4 as a pass rusher. He has 24 tackles this season, with nine QB sacks and 15 total hurries. He played only four games in 2023 due to injury after playing in 11 games in 2022.