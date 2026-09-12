Brent Venables Provides Post-Game Injury Updates After Loss to Michigan

Kip Lewis showed his frustration coming off the field.

After it became clear he couldn't continue on his injured right knee, even with a new brace, the Oklahoma linebacker slammed his helmet down as he came to the sidelines.

While there weren't many specifics after the 11th-ranked Sooners' 17-0 loss to Michigan, Brent Venables didn't exactly have good news to share afterward.

"I don't know for sure," Venables said when asked the severity of Lewis' injury. "He'll miss some time though."

The update on left tackle Michael Fasusi was much more positive.

Venables said Fasusi, who missed Saturday's game, was dealing with a "short-term" injury.

With Fasusi out, Bill Bedenbaugh's group featured Ryan Fodje sliding over to left tackle, Jake Maikkula at center and freshman Noah Best at right guard. Among the offensive linemen, only E'Marion Harris and Eddy Pierre-Louis started in the same spot they started in the opener.

Lewis had just three tackles in last week's win over UTEP. He didn't have a tackle Saturday before leaving.

With the fifth-year senior out, junior James Nesta got plenty of playing time at Lewis' weakside linebacker spot. Nesta played 27 plays, according to Pro Football Focus, while Cole Sullivan played 43.

Nesta finished with three tackles, two of them solo, in the loss. Sullivan had one tackle.

New roster addition Jaydon Southard, who transferred from Stephen F. Austin, is listed behind Nesta on the depth chart.

Lewis' initial injury came as he chased Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh after Marsh took a handoff on an end-around for a 15-yard gain.

Lewis came up out of his run, jumping to keep from putting weight on his right leg.

After a visit to the injury tent and some time on a stationary bike on the sidelines, Lewis returned to the game with a brace.

But the return didn't last long at all, as Lewis once again pulled up on his first drive back in, and left the game for good.

Lewis later returned to the sidelines in street clothes.

He led the team with 76 tackles last season.

Fasusi showed signs of injury early in the 51-0 win over UTEP, appearing not to use his right arm at all on several blocks.

He played just 17 plays before leaving that game for good.

Venables said the knew throughout the week that Fasusi would be unavailable.

The Sooners showed promise on the ground early but finished with just 100 rushing yards and John Mateer was sacked three times in the loss.

Oklahoma used the same five offensive linemen for the entire game Saturday, with Fodje, Pierre-Louis and Harris finishing as the three lowest rated players on the team according to Pro Football Focus.

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