Brent Venables Gives Surprising Update on Oklahoma QB John Mateer's Hand Ahead of CFP

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s lengthy layoff from the end of the regular season to the start of the College Football Playoff has been spent preparing for Alabama while trying to get as healthy as possible.

Quarterback John Mateer is no different.

The OU gunslinger’s season was disrupted by an early injury to his throwing hand. Mateer has maintained that any poor play since has been primarily due to mental errors or a lack of fundamentals, but the Sooner quarterback was spotted at a portion of practice opened up to the media on Monday without any tape on his right hand, which would represent progress from where he ended the regular season.

“If you asked him, he still has some soreness, so he's not pain-free,” OU coach Brent Venables said Wednesday on a pre-CFP Zoom call. “From a stability standpoint, I think he's better than he's been and gripping the ball and things like that. So, that's why he doesn't have it on."

In 11 games of action, Mateer has thrown for 2,578 yards and 12 scores, while also throwing 10 interceptions and completing 62.1 percent of his passes.

Mateer’s completion percentage is only a slight dip from his 64.6 percent mark in 2024, and he also added 416 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 130 carries.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer passes in the Sooners' victory against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and Mateer both know OU’s offense will have to improve from its first showing against the Crimson Tide this year.

Though the Sooners won 23-21 in Tuscaloosa, Oklahoma only totaled 212 total yards, which was OU’s lowest total yardage total in a win since 2001.

The Sooners benefited from an Eli Bowen pick six, a Jaydan Hardy forced fumble on special teams that set the offense up on the Alabama 31-yard line and a Taylor Wein strip sack that gave the offense the ball back at the Crimson Tide 28-yard line.

“I’d say there’s always little details that you can do better to make it more efficient,” Mateer said of the rematch. “There’s a lot of third downs that we just didn’t execute. I think that’s the biggest thing we took from the game, and I think ball security is always important. It’s at a premium right now in the playoff and at the end of the year.

“I don’t always do a great job of it, obviously, but it’s always on our mind, so I don’t think we were being passive, but I do think there’s just more detail that we need to be clearer with.”

Heading into Friday’s kickoff against Alabama, Arbuckle loves how Mateer has approached the layoff as the leader of the offense.

“I think John’s really excited,” Arbuckle said. “… As a competitor, there’s a reason John Mateer came to OU. He wants to be the best, he wants to play with the best, he wants to compete against the best. He’s never once lost sight of that.

“Going into this playoff, his mindset’s been laser-focused, locked in, understanding what needs to be done to win and go that way moving forward from an individual standpoint, from a leader standpoint, leader of the masses out there. Whether it’s extra walk-throughs or just being a little bit more dialed in, detailed at practice on something, he understands that moment and he’s excited for it.”