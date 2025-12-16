‘One Day at a Time’: Oklahoma’s John Mateer Ready for ‘Dream Come True’ in CFP Matchup

NORMAN — John Mateer has had time to reflect on the regular season in these last two weeks. As his No. 8 Sooners prepare to take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night, he knows the standard at the University of Oklahoma — particularly with its quarterbacks — demands nothing less than excellence.

His numbers don't give the impression of a quarterback about to start in the College Football Playoff. Twelve touchdowns to 10 interceptions to go along with seven rushing touchdowns put him in the same category as 2024 Jackson Arnold (12 TDs/3 INTs), 2014 Trevor Knight (14/12) and 2013 Blake Bell (12/5).

"Obviously, it hasn't gone perfect," Mateer said on Monday. "But it's been great, just to be somebody to put on the jersey and throw the ball for this university has been a huge honor."

Yet, there stands Mateer with a chance to put the regular season behind him with a chance at redemption. In the playoffs, your stat line restarts at zero. The interceptions against Texas can be long-forgotten with touchdowns against Alabama.

Perhaps the time off will do Mateer some good. From Nov. 1 until Nov. 29, Mateer had to play mistake-free football and endure a hit to his ego by being asked to be a game manager. When he was allowed to let it rip to an extent against LSU, he turned the ball over three times — only to redeem himself with two touchdowns to put the Tigers away late.

That's a lot of pressure for someone who's had to look themselves in the mirror a few times this season. To rid himself of any frustration, these past two and a half weeks have been about getting back to the basics and ramping up closer to kickoff.

"It’s been a lot of self-scout," Mateer said. "A lot of looking at stuff we were good at, stuff that we struggled at, stuff that other teams know, if there’s any tips or anything. Just getting better every day. I think (Brent Venables) puts it in the right light, like, we’re always on a rise."

That's certainly the hope. At one point during the season, Mateer was leading the Heisman Trophy conversation, and for good reason. Phenomenal play and special moments against Michigan and Auburn gave the impression that the Sooners had found yet another top-tier quarterback.

Then he got injured, had surgery, rushed back and struggled to find that magic outside of a few infrequent moments. While Mateer's health played a role in his up-and-down play, his coaching staff is still trying to push him because they believe him to be capable of re-capturing that September-level of play.

"People can say, ‘Oh, it hasn’t clicked in 14 weeks, it’s not going to be able to (now),'" Mateer said. "Whatever. It’s one day at a time, you get better, and you get better with the people around you.”

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Mateer has been consistent, though, in his understanding of his status. Being QB1 at the University of Oklahoma is not for the faint of heart. The Little Elm, TX, native has long known the program, and he views Friday's College Football Playoff clash with Alabama as a defining moment.

"This is a dream come true," Mateer said. "This is everything I could ever ask for as a kid. I prayed for this opportunity. I hoped for it, I worked for it, and I’m glad it’s here. I’m not going to take it for granted. I haven’t taken the work for granted, the preparation. It’s awesome."