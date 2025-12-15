How Oklahoma's Offense is Staying in Rhythm for Alabama Rematch Despite Lengthy Layoff

NORMAN — The Sooners have been under a pressure cooker since their loss to the University of Mississippi on Oct. 25. At 6-2, Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances hung by a thread — one more loss, and you won't be playing meaningful football in December.

Luckily for OU, they answered the call. The Sooners won their remaining four games. Their playoff ticket wasn't punched until deep into their final game against LSU.

Their reward? A rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Norman on Dec. 19. But more importantly — much much-needed time away from the pressure cooker they had been living in. While time away will no doubt heal the minds and bodies of players who need it, Ben Arbuckle is still demanding of his offense in order to be prepared for Round 2 with the Tide.

"We have to do everything that we can to ensure success for our guys and that comes through schematics, that comes through demanding details in practice, demanding focus in practice, demanding execution in practice," Arbuckle said on Monday. "Ultimately all of that is a culmination that builds confidence into our kids to go out there and attack and play fast."

Clichés have already saturated the discussion regarding the Friday matchup. The difficulty of playing and beating the same team twice is both true and has little to do with how Oklahoma plans to attack Alabama.

For Arbuckle, there's no sense in hiding from their victory over the Tide, but he also understands that you shouldn't just throw the same script out there and expect the same result.

"I think the first thing you’ve got to do is you’ve got to see what you did well and why you did it well," Arbuckle said. "What did the defense do in order for you to do that really, really well? How did we execute in those moments to do things really well?

In fairness to Alabama's defense, Oklahoma's offense didn't do much well other than one of the more important things — take care of the football. The Sooners were out-gained by nearly 200 yards and could never rely on a traditional run game or a quarterback run game.

That's where John Mateer — a player who understandably needed time off from a physical and mental standpoint — needs to be better playing in front of a home crowd. With the time off, Arbuckle has chosen to be more "artful" in his approach to get his quarterback play up to the ability the country saw in September.

"You almost peel it back to fall camp over the last two and a half weeks," Arbuckle said. "You’re still getting ready for an opponent and everything like that, but you really get to dial in on the basics, the basics of concepts, of defensive structure, of footwork, of timing. That’s been great to just get even more developmental reps at that."

The argument can be made that maybe this team will be undone by having time off. Rhythm plays such a heavy factor in team success. Yet, Arbuckle and Brent Venables have demanded much from the team as they prepare for Friday.

"Again, love the two and a half weeks of work that we’ve had and I’m excited to get to Friday," Arbuckle said.