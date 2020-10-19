Caleb Williams talks All-American Bowl in latest 'All on the Line' blog

There's perhaps no more impactful high school football showcase than the All-American Bowl on NBC. And given that there's perhaps no more impactful prospect in the class of 2021 than Caleb Williams, it only makes sense that the ballyhooed Oklahoma commit will appear in this year's iteration of the event.

After finally submitting all the necessary paperwork to participate, Williams told SI All-American he considers the chance to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl a blessing.

"Just honestly very thankful to be a part of this family, fraternity, whatever you want to call it," said Williams. "Most kids who play football dream of being selected to play in this game. It's a great honor to be selected to play on the biggest high school stage during the College Bowl Season on NBC with the whole country watching."

As SIAA's No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class, Williams carries no shortage of hype with him wherever he goes. He certainly didn't need to participate in the All-American Bowl to validate any of the hype, but Williams relished the privilege to follow in the footsteps of some of the most talented players in the nation.

"You've got guys like Trevor Lawrence, who is balling out in college," Williams remarked. "You've got guys like soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson, guys like that. Those are the two examples I use very often when speaking about this All-American game because those are the caliber of players, doing their thing in their position and being very successful over the years."

Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and the 35-year-old Peterson continues to cement his status as one of the greatest running backs in football history. The longtime Minnesota Viking and current Detroit Lion rushed for his 113th career NFL touchdown yesterday.

Could Williams' collegiate and professional career follow a similar arc? It's not out of the realm of possibility, although that's putting the cart before the horse at this point. For now, Oklahoma's quarterback of the future is simply taking his time to enjoy his senior year of high school. He's more than ready to carry high expectations upon arriving in Norman, but for now, Williams is soaking it all in.

