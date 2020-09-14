Caleb Williams Reveals the NFL Quarterback That He Strives To Emulate

Football is back, both at the collegiate and professional level.

And with Week 1 in the books, Caleb Williams let SI All-American know which quarterback he spent Sunday afternoon watching.

"I'm a big Aaron Rodgers fan," said Williams. "It's always fun to watch him. I try to model a little bit after him, he's first on my list of quarterbacks."

It's not hard to see similarities between Rodgers' game and Williams', although the Oklahoma commit says he also tries to mimic Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Rodgers wasn't the only quarterback Williams tuned in to watch this weekend, as the future Sooners signal-caller was immensely impressed with the current Sooners signal-caller. Spencer Rattler led Oklahoma to a 48-0 win over Missouri State and earned rave reviews from Williams.

"The OU boys looked really good," Williams said. "The wide receivers were explosive. The defense looked speedy and the quarterback was looking like a product of Quarterback U. Overall it was a good game, obviously they wanna get to the next week and try to have another successful week like that."

Oh, and in case you hadn't picked up on it already, Williams really, really wants Jalil Farooq. An SI1000 nominee and former middle-school teammate of Williams, Farooq is set to commit on Sept. 27. With less than two weeks until his comrade's decision date, Williams continues to give Farooq the hard sell on Oklahoma.

"I worked out a little bit this week with Jalil," Williams remarked. "He hasn't committed to OU and has a couple other schools on his list. I'm trying to make sure it's OU like I've said in these past couple blogs, that OU's the place for him and he sees that I'm trying to be his quarterback these next few years."

And if Riley and the Sooners continue to roll like they did Saturday night, Williams will no doubt find it much easier to sell his old friend on Oklahoma.

