Caleb Williams, Talyn Shettron already building bond long before they'll take the field in Norman

As Caleb Williams grows accommodated to Norman, it certainly helps that he's got one of his future targets just half an hour down the road.

Williams, who recently moved from Washington, D.C. to Norman, spent the weekend tossing the pigskin with a fellow Sooner commit who hails from Edmond Santa Fe.

"I worked out, was throwing with one of the more recent OU commits in the 2022 class, wide receiver Talyn Shettron," said Williams in his SI All-American blog. "I follow him on Instagram and I reached out to him, congratulating him when he committed. I've been here for a little bit and haven't thrown as much since I was getting settled, and I'll be throwing to him in two years, so reached out to him to start building a connection now."

Williams' senior season of prep ball at Gonzaga High School was cancelled due to COVID-19, which prompted his early move to his future college town. However, it also means that he hasn't had nearly as many opportunities to air it out with a receiver of Shettron's caliber. Thus, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021 enjoyed the chance to get back to business.

"We went through the route tree, he ran the route tree from hitch all the way to a go ball, a vertical ball," Williams said. "He's probably around a 6-2, 6-3 receiver, he's pretty explosive. I threw a couple 60-yard bombs to him just towards the end of the workout, to see if he could go run and go get it, and he was tracking it really well."

Shettron, who's listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, is one of three elite 2022 wideouts that the Sooners have locked down on the recruiting trail. Missouri native Luther Burden and Texas product Jordan Hudson are also committed to Oklahoma.

"He's a real cool guy," Williams said of Shettron. "You never really know, meeting someone on social media and then meeting them in person. He was really cool and I really enjoyed throwing to him and spending time with him, because we'll be spending more time in the near future with him coming to OU."

And Williams offered one final comment, subtly reminding the college football world that he was the originator of the growing phenomenon that is the recruiting rendezvous.

"Hat tip to my fellow Elite 11 alum J.J. McCarthy and his family - he's a Michigan QB commit - on pulling off their Michigan version of the Sooner Summit this past weekend. Love that the concept is spreading."

