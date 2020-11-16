Caleb Williams Back to Work, Gets First Impression of Future Teammate Shettron

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week was back to kinda like the normal week that I'm used to having. Working out every day. Being back in the lab.

Let's talk about today (Sunday) first. I worked out, was throwing with one of the more recent OU commits in the 2022 class, wide receiver Talyn Shettron. I follow him on Instagram and I reached out to him, congratulating him when he committed. I've been here for a little bit and haven't thrown as much since I was getting settled -- and I'll be throwing to him in two years -- so reached out to him to start building a connection now.

We went through the route tree, he ran the route tree from hitch all the way to a go ball, a vertical ball. He's probably around a 6-2, 6-3 receiver, he's pretty explosive. I threw a couple 60-yard bombs to him just towards the end of the workout -- to see if he could go run and go get it, and he was tracking it really well. Getting up under it and securing it. He's a pretty solid receiver. Was good to see, especially for this being the first time. We definitely will be workout out together more.

He's a real cool guy. You never really know, meeting someone on social media and then meeting them in person. He was really cool and I really enjoyed throwing to him and spending time with him because we'll be spending more time in the near future with him coming to OU. The early time together was really awesome, can't wait for the future. Should be fun.

This week, I was working out with my new personal trainer in Norman, József "Yo-Yo" Szendrei. He's an awesome trainer. What we've been doing this first week with him is mainly building strength to be able to control my body weight way better. A lot of explosive work and flexibility work. Getting stronger while being pliable. That's been a big piece of training with him. Not many weights but more quality in each rep that you do.

It's 100%. If you need to take a break between each rep you do, then you go ahead and do that. But that next rep is 100%, you give it your all. You get all the way through the rep, that whole set, give it your all and keep pushing no matter how hard it hurts. It's big on being able to know yourself, know your body, being able to be pliable and being able to focus on maintaining yourself and getting stronger.

It's my birthday week, so I'm coming home for that and for Thanksgiving. I'll be with my trainers there every day and will get a chance to see my friends and family safely. Should be awesome.

We just got our interims for school. We don't call them report cards, but they're our progress reports halfway through the year. Doing pretty well in school right now, kinda got used to the online school. I've said this before, I actually like it a lot.

Hat tip to my fellow Elite 11 alum J.J. McCarthy and his family - he's a Michigan QB commit - on pulling off their Michigan version of the Sooner Summit this past weekend. Love that the concept is spreading.

I don't know the age range, who reads these, but I know everybody missed out on the PS5 and everybody has been talking about it on Twitter, Instagram and things like that. Just kinda wanted to mention that. It was funny seeing all the memes and stuff like that about people not getting the PS5. About how all the bots got the PS5s before the real people could.

I DMed PlayStation to see if that magic could work...but it didn't end up happening. Hit me if you copped the new PSU and let me know what you think.

The Bedlam Game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is this weekend in Norman. Sucks a little bit that I will not be there especially because College GameDay will be there. But, we're expecting to get the win and the whole family will be watching.

#Bedlam #BoomerSooner

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

