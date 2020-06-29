As 20 of the top prep quarterbacks in the country prepare to showcase their talents at the Elite 11 finals, Caleb Williams is earning early press as the favorite for the event's MVP.

In its pre-event rankings, SI All-American rated Williams the #1 passer among the Elite 11 field, just ahead of former Sooner commit Brock Vandagriff. Williams, the five-star prospect from Washington, D.C., is one of only three uncommitted quarterbacks among the participants.

The activities kick off in Nashville later today, so stay up to date with SI Sooners for real-time updates and full coverage from the competition. The Elite 11 festivities will wrap up Wednesday morning, just three days before Williams' scheduled commitment on July 4.

