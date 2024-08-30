All Sooners

Changes to Oklahoma's Fan Experience for 2024 Football Season

The Sooners announced changes to numerous fan areas and activities, including tailgating, new concessions and in-grame upgrades.

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced a series of fan experience enhancements ahead of its Aug. 30 home football opener against Temple University. The addition and expansion of offerings range from pregame festivities to in-game engagement and other activities. A full listing and description of the changes are available here.

“In everything we do from a fan engagement perspective, we’re thinking of the experience of all our stakeholders,” said OU Executive Associate Athletics Director Leah Beasley. “As new members of the Southeastern Conference, we’re mindful of the opportunities we have to elevate the game day experience, and we’re excited to have an even greater stage to showcase how we create Sooner Magic for our fans.”

Many of the enhancements come as a result of postgame surveys the department issued to fans, seeking their feedback on game atmosphere, venue offerings and overall fan experience. Read on for some of the improvements Sooners fans can expect this season at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (GFOMS).

Public Tailgating Expansion and Community Spirit Engagement

The university announced a significant expansion of its public tailgating options ahead of its debut football season in the SEC. Beginning fall 2024, OU is establishing new public tailgating areas at prime locations including Boyd Lawn, along Asp Avenue, and near the Oklahoma Memorial Union. More detail is available here.

Community and campus engagement will see increased activity with the introduction of “Crimson Fridays.” The new initiative will aptly debut on College Colors Day and OU Football’s season opener on Aug. 30. “Crimson Fridays” will feature a vibrant concert series on Campus Corner each Friday before home games, accompanied by retail and spirit activities. Sooner Nation is encouraged to demonstrate its support by wearing crimson gear each Friday throughout the year.

Elevated Party at the Palace Experience

The Allstate Party at the Palace on the north side of the stadium will offer new opportunities for fans to participate in pre-game activities. With a larger footprint, now extending to the west of Brooks Mall, fans can expect an array of new food and beverage offerings, including food trucks, a brew garden and tastings; family-friendly activities; LED screens featuring games-in-progress along with live coverage of the Sooners’ arrival; and more. In addition to staple offerings like inflatables and athlete autograph signings, fans can also look forward to the EA Sports College Football ’25 Gaming Truck, a new Schooner display, the rerouted “Walk of Champions,” which will take the Sooners directly through the Party and into Gate 6 and a Jordan Shoe Box Pop-Up Shop.

In-Game Experience Upgrades 

Fans will benefit from improved connectivity with AT&T’s 5G service and enjoy amplified band performances and enhanced in-game graphics with live 3D renderings of game stats. A new real-time decibel meter will measure crowd impact, encouraging fans to make sure the Sooners can hear and feel their support. The Toby Keith Tribute 3rd/4th quarter break will celebrate the Oklahoma icon, giving 85,000 fans the opportunity to sing along with the legendary Sooner superfan.

Concessions and Merchandise Additions 

New concessions offerings will include Dickey’s BBQ, Kung Pao Chicken Wings, loaded footlong hot dogs and a selection of wine served by Archer Roose. Efforts to increase speed of service include the addition of “grab-and-go” kiosks, a walk-through market and a new all-encompassing point-of-sale system.

Fans can also secure their own themed, limited-edition Simple Modern tumblers commemorating the 100th-year celebration of GFOMS. Throughout the season, each of OU’s seven home games will showcase a unique theme, and fans can collect a different tumbler to match each theme at select concession stand locations (while supplies last). StadiumDrop will continue to add to the game day experience by allowing fans to use the StadiumDrop app and order concessions directly from their seats so they don’t miss any of the action. In addition to the inventory available at the Party at the Palace’s OU x Jordan Shoe Box Pop-Up Shop, the Sooner Shop will feature OU-branded SEC gear.

