In Porter Moser’s World of NIL and Transfers, Buddy Hield’s Oklahoma Story Feels Distant

Buddy Hield is an example of perseverance.

Even before the transfer portal was ever on anyone's mind, the thought that a player could stay in college for four seasons and not only develop, but keep the collective eye of the college basketball landscape fixed upon him, was a rare prospect. Sure, some players stayed in college for three or four years, but rarely did they become what Hield became.

Fast-forward a decade and that era is but a distant memory for Porter Moser. The old-school coach can now only wax poetically about that time like a former athlete who clings to their glory days.

"Yes you can (Hield) it as an example (in recruiting), but in reality it's different," Moser said.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots as Iowa State Cyclones forward Jameel McKay (1) defends in the first half during the Big 12 Conference tournament at Sprint Center. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It would be easy to assume that having Hield as an alum would be a great asset on any recruiting trail. Hield, who Kobe Bryant himself came to watch during the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup when he dropped 37 on the Ducks, should command a special type of magnetism for Oklahoma.

Moser sees it different.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

Location: Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK)

Date: Feb. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

"It's just a different era," Moser said. "You're trying (to use Hield as an example to attract players). But at the end of the day, when you go in the portal, that's why we have to change the rules."

In the plethora of problems that have plagued Moser's tenure at OU, player retention has been at or near the top. A player like Hield is a worthy inspiration to strive for, but that time is long gone. At this point, Moser is wishing for things to change in order for the sport to return to the environment that helped a Hield thrive.

"And I'm like a lot of my colleagues on this," Moser said. "I'm OK with transferring once. You make a mistake, there's a coaching change, whatever situation. Maybe they bring in somebody once. But to be able to do it every single year is not good for the kid, not good for the programs.

"So as much as you try to use guys as an example, the reality is they can go in the portal at the end of year," Moser added.

Oklahoma will be honoring Hield Saturday night when the Sooners take on Texas A&M (7 pm/SEC Network). Hield's #24 jersey will join former greats like Blake Griffin, Wayman Tisdale, Alvan Adams, Stacey King and Mookie Blaylock in the rafters.

While the problems of today's game continue to haunt Moser, it doesn't take away from what Hield has meant to him as a former Oklahoma Sooner and a new friend.

"He’s been absolutely accessible, there for us, coming back," Moser said. "I remember when we went to Atlantis two years ago and after we won, he was texting me. He was so proud that we won it there. Everywhere we went, anybody that had anything Oklahoma on and was behind us, they were yelling out, 'Buddy Hield!' So really, really cool. It’s going to be a special night for him."