Coach Speak: Oklahoma Preparing For Oklahoma State Challenge in the Trenches

NORMAN — Time is running out for Oklahoma in 2022.

Following the Sooners’ 23-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday, OU (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big 12) has just two games left to not only get bowl eligible but to carry any kind of momentum into the offseason.

This week, the Sooners will turn their sights to Bedlam, where Oklahoma will have a chance to notch an emotional win in front of the home crowd.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof again stressed the need to clean up mental mistakes ahead of the home finale.

Buying Extra Time

Playing in a bowl is as much about the practices leading into the game than it is about the trip.

Bowl practices are even more important for a first year coaching staff to continue to develop the younger talent on the roster.

“The importance of playing in a bowl game, there are a lot of things that go into that,” Lebby said on Monday. “… That’s the first thing that comes to mind.”

Brent Venables brought an entirely different defensive staff on board this year, and an extra 15 practices would be crucial to set the team on the right path of development heading into the offseason.

“Those reps are like gold for everybody, but especially the young players,” Roof said. “It helps them launch from a different point in the offseason.”

Oklahoma can lock up a bowl berth this weekend with a win over the Cowboys.

Battle Up Front

While things haven’t gone to plan this season in Stillwater either, Oklahoma State still has a formidable defensive line that can disrupt Lebby’s offense.

Oklahoma State is averaging 2.2 sacks per game this year even as the defense has taken a step back under Derek Mason.

For Lebby, the reason behind OSU’s production up front is clear to see.

“The biggest thing is just effort and not staying on blocks,” he said. “These guys do an unbelievable job of getting off of blocks, not staying blocked and getting to the football.

“And so when you see that on tape you understand exactly what the game is going to be like on Saturday. These guys are gonna play tough. They're gonna play hard. They don't stay blocked. So we've got to match and surpass that effort.”

The Sooners have allowed 2.1 sacks per game this year, and the offensive line will have to be locked in yet again to stave off the Cowboy pass rush.

Preparing for All Contingencies

The health of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has created a guessing game for Big 12 defensive coordinators as of late.

After leaving OSU’s game against Kansas State in the second half, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy both started games in back-to-back weeks.

Sanders played a role in Oklahoma State’s 20-14 win over Iowa State, however, returning to help the Cowboys pick up yardage in crunch time.

Roof said that OU’s game planning is dialed in on Sanders, but that the defense will have to take a look at all three quarterbacks this week.

“They've been productive as well,” Roof said. “… And we're preparing for all of them, you know, the different things they do.

“And they tweaked their offense to suit the skill set of all the quarterbacks. So that's something we've got to prepare for all three of ‘em.”

Oklahoma will have its chance to exact Bedlam revenge this Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and the game from Norman will be broadcast on ABC.

