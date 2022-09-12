Coach Speak: Oklahoma's Offense Working Out Kinks While Defensive Confidence Grows

NORMAN — After a Jekyll and Hyde showing from the Oklahoma offense against Kent State, OU is getting ready to face Nebraska.

Brent Venables’ No. 6-ranked Sooners (2-0) are preparing for their first road test of the season against the Cornhuskers (1-2), who are now led by interim head coach Mickey Joseph after the dismissal of Scott Frost.

With all of the change surrounding the contest in Lincoln, the Sooners are expecting Nebraska’s best shot this weekend, and are preparing to rise to the challenge.

Jeff Lebby acknowledged his offense still has plenty to clean up between now and kickoff Saturday, but defensive coordinator Ted Roof said his defense is growing in confidence after a great showing against Kent State on Saturday night.

Offensive Adjustments Must Come Quicker

The Sooners ended up blowing out Kent State 33-3, but it took until the closing moments of the first half for the offense to get anything going.

OU punted on each of its first four possessions, only mustering seven rushing yards before Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims ignited the offense with the two-minute drill.

Lebby said after watching the game back he was proud of the effort along the offensive line all game, though he did say he needed to be faster to making adjustments.

“I think the biggest thing is I probably should have been a little more aggressive throwing the football,” Lebby said during his press conference on Monday. “Wanted to establish the run game, was a little stubborn about that early on. That was something we wanted to get going.

“Again, I should have probably thrown the football a few more times, but creating great balance and running the football is going to be a huge thing for us and who we are from an identity standpoint.”

Gabriel ended the game with 296 passing yards and three scores through the air, but he was also brought down for three sacks after holding onto the football in the pocket longer than Lebby would have liked.

“The biggest thing is making sure we’re not taking unnecessary sacks,” Lebby said. “The first third-and-6 of the game, gotta be better there. Then later on in the first half, just not getting out of the situation, where we end up second-and-17, ends up being a drive killer there.

“I think I mentioned it after the game. So many people want to talk about the big boys up front, from a sack standpoint. And really all three of those didn’t have anything to do with the O-line. We had a real opportunity to clean some things up. So great teachable moments.”

Turnovers Fueling Confidence

Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman forced a fumble and recovered it himself against Kent State on Saturday SARAH PHIPPS / THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma got a pair of turnovers on Saturday.

Sophomore safety Billy Bowman came up with a strip and fumble recovery in the third quarter, and Justin Harrington pulled down his first interception for the Crimson and Cream.

The Bowman fumble especially came at a good time, Roof said, as it helped the Sooners play complimentary football and really flip the game in the third quarter.

“That was a huge play in the game,” Roof said. “That was a big time momentum play right there.”

Bowman has also logged 20 total tackles on the season as he’s grown into his new position on the back end of the defense.

“I’ve seen his confidence grow,” Roof said. “… And as a result of that I’ve seen him play faster and play aggressive.”

Harrington’s comfort level is also growing, Roof said, especially after his interception against the Golden Flashes.

“It’s great for our football team,” Roof said. “To see a guy like that, like I said, had some ups and downs in his career to get a lot of meaningful snaps on Saturday night and end up with an interception. I was really happy for him.”

The Return of Wanya

Oklahoma right tackle Wanya Morris is expected to return to the lineup against Nebraska Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Right tackle Wanya Morris is expected to slot back into the lineup against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

After being named the starter on OU’s first depth chart of the season, Morris missed the first two contests of the year.

Ahead of the Kent State game, Venables said Morris has still been working at practice every day, and that the Sooners expect him to slot right back along the starting five up front.

Saturday night, Venables said he was "hopeful" Morris would be back this week, and on his coaches show Sunday night, Venables confirmed Morris is back.

As Oklahoma takes on its first road test of the year, Lebby is looking forward to leaning on Morris’ experience from Tennessee to help navigate the hostile environment.

“He's another guy that brings experience,” Lebby said. “He's played in a bunch of games. He's incredibly athletic. He has great understanding of the game and the schemes. Looking forward to possibly having him back and ready to roll.”

Oklahoma visits Lincoln for the first time since 2009 on Saturday, with kickoff between the Sooners and the Cornhuskers scheduled for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

