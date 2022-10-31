Coach Speak: Two Efficient Rushing Attacks Meet With Oklahoma and Baylor

NORMAN — Fresh off a complete showing against Iowa State, the Sooners return home with a change to string together their second three-game wining streak of the year.

OU (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) hosts the defending Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears (5-3, 3-2).

Both teams were picked in the top two of the Big 12 preseason poll, but have fallen below expectations after having to replace pieces on defense and rolling with new starting quarterbacks.

But regardless of how Oklahoma and Baylor got here, Saturday’s contest will feature two of the best rushing attacks in the conference.

Look Inside

The Big 12 is littered with top-end defensive line talent, but the Bears will bring a new challenge.

Siaki Ika and Jaxon Player lead the way on the interior of Dave Aranda’s defense, playing at 358 pounds and 298 pounds respectively.

“They're really stout inside. Have played really well,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said on Monday. “I think for us, it's about being really efficient being really good on first down. Finding us in some better third down situations and staying on the field to create as much stress as we can for them defensively. But they're incredibly stout inside and playing well."

Anchored by Ika and Player, the Baylor defense is averaging 5.6 tackles for loss a game.

OU center Andrew Raym and guards McKade Mettauer, Chris Murray and Robert Congel will have their hands full Saturday to continue to dominate games on the ground.

New Reese Piece

Baylor running back Abram Smith moved on after the 2021 season, but the Bears have had no trouble finding a replacement.

Freshman Richard Reese has stepped right in and has been incredibly productive this year in Waco.

The 5-foot-9 running back ranks No. 20 nationally with 791 rushing touchdowns, and is tied for seventh place in the country with 12 scores on the ground.

Oklahoma did a nice job bottling up a bad Iowa State rushing attack last week, but defensive coordinator Ted Roof will have a completely different challenge on Saturday to contain the talented freshman.

“Playing as a freshman in this league is tough to begin with,” Roof said on Monday. “And not just playing but playing at the level that he’s played at and posting the kind of numbers that he’s had. He’s very tough. He’s powerful. He’s patient and sets up his blockers.

“And then when he sees it he bursts and he runs through arm tackles. We’ve got, again, watching him on tape a lot of respect for him and know that we’re going to have to wrap up and tackle really well in order to get him down.”

Cleared for Takeoff

Punter Michael Turk has been one of Oklahoma’s most consistent performers in 2022.

In Ames, Turk averaged 49.3 yards per punt, including a pair of booming kicks to help flip the field in the fourth quarter.

Turk ranks sixth in the country in yards per punt this season, and he’s ensured the defense isn’t stuck with a short field every time the offense has to punt this year.

“He had a couple of huge plays in that game the other day to flip the field and give us field position,” Roof said. “And football always has been and always will be a game of field position.”

Oklahoma’s defense has looked better in its last two outings. The Sooners hauled in five combined interceptions against Kansas and Iowa State, but the defense is still susceptible to giving up long touchdown drives.

Pinning opposing offenses deep into their own territory means the OU defense will get more chances to force a negative play or a turnover, and Turk continues to deliver good field position to the defense time and time again.

“He’s had a fantastic year,” Roof said. “And we like to see those rocket ships take off.”

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Bears is scheduled for 2 p.m. this Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

