COLUMN: Success for the Oklahoma Defense Requires a Mature, Realistic Perspective
NORMAN — There is a real expectation for the Oklahoma defense to show improvement this season.
That’s natural. It’s Year 3 under coach Brent Venables. Three frontline defenders put off their NFL dreams to come back. A new coordinator, Zac Alley, has apparently breathed new life into the whole unit.
But what will that look like in 2024 for a defense that wasn’t very good just a year ago? How good can this OU defense be?
“I think we can be the No. 1 defense in the country,” said sophomore safety Peyton Bowen, “if we just do the little things right, stay disciplined.“
“Number one,” reiterated transfer defensive lineman Damonic Williams. “That’s the goal.”
And it’s a lofty one.
OU ranked No. 77 in the nation last year in total defense, yielding 389.4 yards per game. The Sooners gave up 5.41 yards per play, which ranked 52nd nationally.
Venables’ squad was OK against the run, giving up just 138.6 yards per game, 42nd in the FBS. But against the pass, the Sooners allowed 250.8 yards per game, which ranked 109th.
And that’s why a little perspective would probably be a good thing.
“No. 1 defense in the country is not something we should be talking about right now,” said cornerback Gentry Williams. “It’s what we can do to be better today and where our feet are.”
That’s a mature and realistic take on the expectations for this Oklahoma defense.
Their first year in the SEC, facing one of college football’s most daunting schedules, this Oklahoma squad is three weeks away from the start of the season, but they’re much further away from being the best defense in the land.
“We were on that track for awhile,” Bowen said, “and then it’s just the little things that hurt us. We’re gonna be working on those little things a lot more.”
“I’m confident,” Williams clarified, “but I’m confident in the work we have to put in every single day. We have to take it one day at a time.”
Last year wasn’t about just raw numbers.
The Sooners were 17th nationally in pass efficiency defense. That was powered by 20 interceptions, a number that ranked No. 2 in the country. Four of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, tied for most in FBS. OU was also 14th in the country in third-down defense, 43rd in red zone defense and tied for 46th in points allowed, just 23.5 per game.
There was plenty of good — and lots that was better from Venables’ maiden voyage in 2022.
With linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman and defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry back, Damonic Williams transferred in from TCU, Gentry Williams and Woodi Washington back at corner, P.J. Adebawore a year bigger and better, 5-star defensive lineman David Stone in camp — and so much more — this should be Venables’ best defense so far.
“Potential,” warns Gentry Williams. “We can’t live off potential.”
Venables said he doesn’t like comparing one defense to another “because every one of them is different.” But he also adheres closely to the need to get better year over year.
“I do know what you're asking and obviously, we have a lot of experience returning,” Venables said at SEC Media Days. “What does that mean? … There's some that we weren't great in.
“But just because we have all this experience coming back doesn't mean that we're going to be an elite defense. And so we have a lot of work to do, a long ways to go.”
The Sooners’ 6-7 record in Venables’ first year was a massive indicator for just how far. Going 10-3 last year was a big step in the right direction.
“As I look back at it,” he said, “we weren’t, you know, after Coach (Lincoln) Riley left, we weren't able to — we weren't — our roster was not prepared for the exodus, if you will.”
But this year, Oklahoma brings back players who played 7,509 combined snaps last year. Of the 17 players who got at least 300 defensive snaps in 2023, 12 are back in 2024.
“We’re still a young team, winning 10 games and having a chance to win the other two games on the last play of the game in the regular season a year ago,” Venables said. “We also did that with a roster that had some of the most reps in all of college football with freshmen. I think we had over 4,300 reps with our freshmen. So we have this unique blend of experience and youth.”
Williams sees the potential. So does Venables. But potential just means the race hasn’t started yet.
“If guys keep their head down and stick to it, stay committed,” Venables said, “and that's gonna be the key to this defensive unit that you ask. You know, their commitment’s got to be greater than their potential.”
“I’ve seen the 6-6, and the Texas wins,” Williams said. “We have to go through a whole season of being level-headed and continue to grind every day. I think the defense has done a great job of that every day.”