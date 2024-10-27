'Confident' QB Jackson Arnold Was One of Oklahoma's Bright Spots in Ole Miss Defeat
OXFORD, MS — Jackson Arnold’s reintroduction to the starting lineup gave Oklahoma to build on in the final four games of the season.
The former 5-star recruit was under siege all day in the Sooners’ 26-14 loss to No. 18 Mississippi on Saturday, but he showed poise and toughness to lead the offense to its best half of football in SEC play.
With interim play caller Joe Jon Finley, newly elevated quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns and Arnold only having one week to work together in the wake of Seth Littrell’s dismissal, OU went on a 10-play drive, two eight-play drives and a 13-play drive against Ole Miss’ talented defense.
The final drive of the half, a 13-play, 92 yard drive that ended in a Jacob Jordan touchdown after Arnold evaded pressure, left just six seconds on the clock before half and gave the visitors a 14-10 advantage at the break.
Oklahoma fell behind and got out of rhythm in the second half, so Arnold finished completing 22-of-31 passes for 182 yards and two scores, but the quarterback played free and appeared unburdened by the expectations that fell on his shoulders through the first four weeks of the season.
“(I’m) just playing carefree,” Arnold said after the defeat. “And I’m not — don’t get that mixed up with not caring about what I’m playing for. But we have nothing to lose right now. It’s just a different mindset that I’m kind of attacking it with. A different level of confidence. And really just going out there and playing free.”
Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line set an unsavory record again, as the Sooners (4-4, 1-4 SEC) allowed 10 sacks to Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2), but that didn’t stop Arnold from trying to extend plays behind the line of scrimmage. He was often able to spray the ball out to running back Jovantae Barnes or tight end Bauer Sharp on a check down during the first half, and while those plays aren’t going to make any SportsCenter Top 10’s, those plays had been missing through the first seven weeks and it kept the offense moving.
“We try to have check downs and a bunch of routes,” Arnold said. “Honestly it’s on the quarterbacks to step up and move through our progression and check down to the running back. We did have a bunch of safety valves this week. That was something that coach Johns harped on big time.”
Against Tennessee, Arnold turned the ball over three times with the Volunteer defensive line bearing down on him.
Saturday, under more pressure, Arnold only accounted for one turnover — a fumble that was caused by an offensive line miscommunication leaving a defensive lineman unblocked with a clear path to hit the OU quarterback from behind.
Arnold rarely put the ball in harm’s way through the air, while still finding moments to try and make plays instead of playing too conservative.
“Jackson made a bunch of really big plays,” Finley said after the game. “… Extremely proud of Jackson. Everybody—I feel like he’s growing up quite a bit this year. He’s been through a lot, and I couldn’t have been happier for him.”
The offense was still without a host of weapons at receiver after Deion Burks’ setback held him out of the trip to Mississippi.
Right tackle Jake Taylor was a late scratch from the trip, too, and starting left tackle Jacob Sexton left the game in the second quarter, which was ultimately a fatal blow to OU’s offensive line.
Still, Arnold was able to play free in his first road start, something Finley hopes he’ll be able to build on.
“They said he was on the sideline with a smile on his face the whole first half, just having a blast,” Finley said. “That’s why I do this. I want him to feel that way and our whole offense to feel that way because they put the work in to do it. These guys aren’t slacking off at practice; they’re working hard every single day. Now we just got to take the next step so we can feel that victory in these games.”
Oklahoma’s halftime lead, while brief, raised eyebrows across college football.
For a couple hours, it appeared as if a shock upset could be on the cards.
Ole Miss eventually took back control of the game in the third quarter, but Arnold’s play in the first half came as no surprise to his teammates.
“One thing about Jackson and our quarterbacks in general,” said OU safety Billy Bowman, “they don’t pick and choose when they wanna have preparation for the game. They’re always in the facility, always studying, always going over plays and whatnot.”
Arnold was aided by a rushing attack that was just the second all year to finish with over 100 yards against Ole Miss’ defense.
Barnes led the way with 67 yards, and the Sooners ended with 147 rushing yards total.
The ground game, paired with Arnold’s ability to extend plays, will have to be what the Sooners build on as they turn their attention to Maine and Missouri in the coming two weeks.
“That’s one of the best defenses in the country right there. Nobody rushes the ball on these guys like we did,” Finley said. “Those are things you can build upon. Jackson made some really good plays, made really good decisions, scrambled, made plays.
“It’s in there. We just got to be more consistent. Do it for one half, now we got to do it for a complete game, and I think we’re going to like what we see because we got a really good defense on the other side of the ball.”
There are just four games left on the schedule in 2024, but if the returns in Oxford are any indication, Arnold’s first season as OU’s starter can still be salvaged, even if the offense as a whole is still faltering.
“Same ol’ dude,” Barnes said of Arnold. “Just went in there, day by day, getting better.
“I’m just proud of him for stepping up, doing what he gotta do to lead this team. He’s doing an amazing job.”