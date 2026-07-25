Could 2026 Represent Oklahoma's Last Shot to Play in SEC Title Game?

If Oklahoma wants to experience the SEC title game in Atlanta, it better move quickly.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey was noncommittal on the future of the league’s football championship game at SEC Media Days.

Expansion to the College Football Playoff could put every league’s conference title game at risk — especially if the Big Ten’s favored 24-team model is adopted — but the SEC has deep sentimental ties to its title game.

“We were the innovators to add the conference championship game and stood alone, Berry Tramel reminded me, for four years,” Sankey said in an interview on 107.7 FM The Franchise. “And then there wasn’t a majority of conferences for about a decade that added conference championship games. And so we want to be careful in this conversation, but it is a discussion point.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey joined The Franchise Players from SEC Media Days in Tampa to discuss the future of the SEC title game after the league moved to a nine-game conference schedule‼️ pic.twitter.com/BEgSFwUoj7 — The Franchise Sports (@FranchiseOK) July 22, 2026

The Sooners have yet to qualify for the event in Atlanta during their two seasons in the conference.

OU finished 6-2 in league play a year ago, as it was part of the three-team pack chasing Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, who all finished 7-1 in SEC play.

Oklahoma was picked seventh in the SEC Preseason Poll by the media following SEC Media Days, but Brent Venables’ team projects to have a defense that can compete with anyone, and there is optimism that the offense will take a significant step forward.

The CFP doesn’t have to expand for the power brokers in the league to take a look at the SEC title game.

“Even staying at 12 teams in the College Football Playoff, there are those that observe we should look deeply does this negatively impacts our College Football Playoff opportunities for access or success,” Sankey said. “And so when we met with our athletics directors and head football coaches in February, we just kind of laid out all of the dynamics around our conference championship game. The contracts that exist, the history, the economic impact, the attention that comes around that game, all of which are positive.

"And then you turn the page and look at an expanded College Football Playoff; what implications might that have.”

The Sooners returned to the CFP in 2025, but Venables could show real progress by leading the program to a first appearance in Atlanta this December. This year could represent everyone’s last shot.

“We need to have that College Football Playoff discussion brought to conclusion: should we expand or not, and I think that then informs our decision about the future of our football championship game beyond 2026,” Sankey said.

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