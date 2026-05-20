Could Oklahoma DL James Carrington's 'Really Good' Fundamentals Lead to Role in 2026?

The interior of Oklahoma’s defensive line is already set with four months until the 2026 season begins.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson — both rising juniors — will start at the Sooners’ defensive tackle spots in the fall. Both of them missed spring ball with injuries, but they are expected to be back by OU’s season opener against UTEP on Sept. 5.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, though, doesn’t expect those two to be the only contributors at the position.

In fact, true freshman James Carrington has already shown Venables that he can be impactful in Year 1.

“Tank Carrington has done a really nice job for a freshman,” Venables said during spring ball in March.

Originally from Buena Park, CA, Carrington was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026. The 6-1, 290-pound defensive tackle was the No. 802 overall prospect and the No. 89 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.

Even though he wasn’t a highly touted prospect, Carrington reminds Venables of Jackson — who had a remarkable true freshman season in 2024 after enrolling as a blue-chip prospect.

“(Carrington’s) fundamentals and block recognition are really good,” Venables said. “That’s why Jayden Jackson played at the level that he did and got in right away.”

Jackson finished his first season of college football with 30 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup. He was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, FWAA and On3.

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Jackson has been one of Oklahoma’s best run-stoppers since he arrived on campus in 2024 — and Venables believes that Carrington could develop into a similarly disruptive player.

“(Jackson) could play the run and understand how to play a double team and how to stay on your feet when the run goes away from you and where to put your eyes and your hands,” Venables said. “And so Tank has done a nice job with that.”

Defensive tackle is one of the deepest positions on OU’s roster.

In addition to Stone and Jackson, the Sooners have Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson back on the line, and each of them have at least one year of experience playing under Venables. Oklahoma also added former Colorado and Georgia State defensive tackle Bishop Thomas from the transfer portal. Carrington is one of two interior defensive linemen who signed with Oklahoma from the 2026 class, along with Brian Harris.

With how deep the Sooners are at defensive tackle, it’s possible that Carrington doesn’t get many opportunities in Year 1.

But based on the defensive tackle’s quick adjustment, his frame and his fundamentals, Venables expects him to be a centerpiece on OU’s defensive line — whether that’s immediately or further down the line.

“He’s a really good, powerful guy,” Venables said. “Every day he’s probably gaining two or three pounds. He’s really committed, and everything’s simple for him in his life, so that usually bleeds over into football too.”