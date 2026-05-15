How Oklahoma HC Brent Venables’ Defensive ‘Genius’ led Brian Harris to Norman

NORMAN — As soon as Brian Harris met OU coach Brent Venables, he knew that he wanted to be a Sooner.

Harris is a 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle from Jacksonville, FL, who signed with Oklahoma as part of its 2026 recruiting class.

Despite also holding offers from Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina and several other major programs, Harris chose the Sooners, thanks largely to Venables’ defensive expertise.

“When you get recruited, you know he’s a genius,” Harris said. “When you get in here and you sit in the meeting room, you witness the genius aspect of the defense.”

Harris was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026. He was named the MVP of the Under Armour Next camp in Orlando in 2025 after registering 29 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a high school junior in 2024.

Harris describes himself as a “violent” defensive lineman.

“My game is very physical, very violent,” Harris said. “I’m very fast on the ball.”

Harris has now been in Norman for several months. He and his teammates went through winter workouts before the Sooners’ month-long spring ball period.

The defensive lineman has yet to play in an official game for Oklahoma, but he has already seen his game improve as a result of Venables’ defensive genius.

“It’s crazy cause you would think it would be these big things; it’s just small little things, and those are what need to be changed,” Harris said. “It’s crazy to see his mind work — I’m in awe.”

Another factor that led Harris to Norman was the possibility of making an impact early. Particularly on defense, the Sooners have made a habit of giving underclassmen playing time during their first few years on campus.

Jayden Jackson and David Stone have both become staples on OU’s defensive line during their first two seasons.

In addition to learning from Venables, Harris has picked up plenty from those two and others on the defensive line.

“They uphold a standard and they uphold the qualities of being at Oklahoma,” Harris said. “Everybody is ready to work.”

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Of the 25 players that signed with OU from the 2026 class, 22 of them enrolled in January.

Harris has learned plenty from Venables and his older teammates. He also has spent a significant amount of time on the practice field and in the weight room.

The defensive lineman believes that getting an early start will allow him to be effective if he’s called upon in Year 1.

“I think making mistakes, learning now rather than later is a big part in growth and development,” Harris said. “Every day it’s been a new adventure for me. My adjustment here has been great.”