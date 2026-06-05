Could Oklahoma Transfer RB Lloyd Avant Become Key Gadget Player for Sooners?

NORMAN — Oklahoma fans got to see some of Lloyd Avant’s capabilities during the spring game on April 18.

Avant, a transfer running back from Colorado State, rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, helping the “Red” team defeat the “White” squad 31-3 in the intrasquad exhibition. He was one of three running back newcomers who took the field for the Red team, along with DeZephen Walker and Jonathan Hatton Jr.

“Lloyd is a natural with the ball in his hands,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He runs with a really good pace to him; he plays tough and physical. He can accelerate, but he’s got excellent vision. Very productive running back.”

Avant, though, didn’t flash his full arsenal during the spring game. The 5-10, 212-pound running back is one whose versatility could make him a key gadget player for the Sooners.

In addition to the 417 yards and five touchdowns that he rushed for last year at CSU, Avant caught 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.9 yards per reception.

To be similarly effective through the air for the Sooners, Avant knows that his connection with quarterback John Mateer is vital. And he spent his first few months in Norman building rapport with his new signal caller.

“John’s a disciplined guy,” Avant said in March. “He wants everything correct, and I'm still building the process with him right now. Building a relationship with John has been good.”

Avant also could contribute in an area the Sooners desperately need to overhaul: kick returns.

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The Sooners returned only two kickoffs during the 2025 season, the lowest mark of any program at the Division I FBS level. Peyton Bowen’s 15-yard return was OU’s longest, while Jaydn Ott also returned a kickoff for only one yard.

Avant returned 11 kicks for 268 yards during his sophomore season. Before spending the 2025 season at Colorado State, Avant played for Tulsa in 2024, and he returned 14 kickoffs for 392 yards and a touchdown that year.

“Just getting the special teams going, making sure we get past the 30-yard line each time we get a return,” Avant said. “It’s going to be a big solution to our season.”

Avant may be asked to do a lot during his first year in Norman, given his ability to run, catch and return. But with how deep the Sooners are, the load on his plate will likely never be too overwhelming.

In addition to Walker and Hatton — two fellow newcomers — the Sooners will have their two leading rushers from last year, Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson, back in the fall. And in the return game, Bowen is someone who could see reps, as well as speedy wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.

Avant is also well acquainted with OU offensive analyst Kevin Wilson, who was his head coach at Tulsa in 2024. His familiarity with Wilson eased the process that can be overwhelming when one jumps from the Group of Five to the Power Four.

“You transfer to somewhere, it’s all about connections,” Avant said. “Knowing that it led me over here was great.”

Avant’s 2024 Tulsa team and his 2025 CSU squad combined for a 5-19 record over those two seasons. Now, he hopes to contribute on an Oklahoma squad vying to make its second College Football Playoff appearance in a row.

The running back is confident that he’ll positively impact the Sooners — however the staff decides to utilize him.

“You’re in the SEC, so it’s big-level ball, so you have to demand physicality and toughness,” Avant said. “It’ll be a smooth transition.”