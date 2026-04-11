Transfer RB Lloyd Avant Hopes to Elevate Oklahoma's Offense Across in the Board

NORMAN — Running back checkdowns weren’t a major part of Oklahoma’s offense in 2025.

Of the Sooners’ 3,066 team passing yards, only 209 went to their tailbacks. Xavier Robinson had the most receiving yards of anyone in the position group with 106.

But with Lloyd Avant now on the roster, quarterback John Mateer may lean on his running backs more often when routes fail to develop downfield.

“Just getting out of the pocket fast whenever I know I need to,” Avant said. “If there’s no need to help in the pocket, just get out fast so he can get the ball in my hands so we can get yards down the field.”

Avant transferred to Oklahoma from Colorado State in January. The Rams were among the worst programs at the FBS level in 2025, finishing with a 2-10 overall record and winning only one game in Mountain West play.

Avant, though, was a bright spot in their sputtering offense.

The running back rushed for 417 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught 24 passes for 261 yards for an average of 10.9 yards per reception.

Another area in which he stood out at Colorado State was on special teams. He returned 11 kickoffs for 268 yards in 2025.

Avant’s impressive numbers in multiple areas last year came against lesser competition. But he wouldn’t have transferred to OU if he wasn’t up for the challenge of battling tough defenses week in and week out.

“You want to play at the top level, and when playing on the top level, it demands respect and demands physicality,” Avant said. “We hear about that every day — in meetings, practice, on the field, everywhere. They demand it over here. You’re in the SEC, so it’s big-level ball, you have to demand physicality and toughness.

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Because Robinson and Tory Blaylock are both dealing with injuries, Avant has gotten plenty of opportunities to show that he can be valuable throughout the spring.

And only three months into his time in Norman, Avant has proven to OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle that he can help the Sooners’ offense in more ways than one.

“Nothing really seems too big for him,” Arbuckle said. “At this point in his career, he’s played so much football, everything we do he’s probably all done. It’s just translating stuff in his head. He’s come in and just worked, put his head down and constantly tried to get better.”

In addition to Robinson and Blaylock, Avant will battle with true freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker, returning back Andy Bass and Incarnate Word transfer Ben McCreary for playing time.

Regardless of how the Sooners decide to divide the snap count at running back, Avant believes that his versatility will allow him to be impactful in every game.

“I'm durable,” Avant said. “I can run between the tackles. I can run outside the tackles, and I can catch the ball out of the back field.”