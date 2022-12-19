Daniel Parker, Brey Walker, Josh Ellison Practicing for Oklahoma

NORMAN — Oklahoma opened its doors to bowl practice on Monday, and simultaneously released its official roster for the Cheez-It Bowl.

There were a few surprises.

Tight end Daniel Parker, who had been suspended indefinitely for his role in an alleged domestic abuse allegation, is back on the roster and is practicing with the tight ends.

Parker missed the final two games of the season, including the Senior Night victory over Oklahoma State in the home finale. Brent Venables hasn't spoken to the media since after the Nov. 26 finale at Texas Tech, but is scheduled to speak to the press on Wednesday for National Signing Day.

Parker wasn't the only surprise. Two linemen who entered the transfer portal are still practicing with the team.

Offensive lineman Brey Walker and defensive lineman Josh Ellison, who both entered the transfer portal earlier this month, are practicing with the team.

Typically, coaches tend to remove players in the portal from the roster as they try to move on (that was Lincoln Riley's guideline), but there are no rules preventing portal players from practicing with the team through bowl season or from playing in the bowl game.

An OU spokesman clarified that Parker has been reinstated, but there wasn't anything definitive on Ellison or Walker's status. It is expected they'll be available to play on Dec. 29.

OU needs help on the offensive line as both starting tackles, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, opted out to begin training for the NFL, and the defensive line, as Jalen Redmond also opted out for NFL reasons.

The Sooners have reconvened for practice in Norman, and are currently practicing for about two hours inside the Everest Training Center.

The quarterback group has been reduced by one, as freshman Nick Evers has transferred to Wisconsin, leaving Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville and General Booty to take the majority of the snaps.

Also, running back Marcus Major is in a protective walking boot and isn't practicing, and center Andrew Raym is in shorts but isn't expected to play after shoulder surgery. Raym was replaced for the final two games by Robert Congel. Major’s absence would add to OU’s running game concerns, as starter Eric Gray has opted out. Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Tawee Walker and Jaden Knowles were in the running back group on Monday. Major had big performances in each of the Sooners' last two bowl games.

OU leaves Christmas Day for Orlando, FL, to face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.