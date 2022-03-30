Danny Stutsman Combines Humor, Intensity to Help Lead Oklahoma's Young Linebackers

A true freshman last season, Stutsman battled an elbow injury and became a key contributor; now he's a leader within the position group.

NORMAN — It may seem like Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman has been around for a while.

He hasn’t.

“I haven’t even been here a year,” Stutsman said Monday. “This is my first spring. I haven’t been here a year yet.”

Yet Stutsman — still technically a freshman on the OU football team — feels like one of the Sooners’ more experienced defensive players as the team approaches the midway point of spring practice.

Stutsman is finding himself as a college student, finding his place as a linebacker, and finding his voice as a team leader.

“It’s putting more on myself,” he said. “I know I can take it. I'm just ready to assume that role and push myself, even if I’m not ready, to become ready. Just jump out the nest and fly.”

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound Stutsman arrived on campus last June as a ready-made linebacker from Windermere, FL. He played in 10 games — he missed three with an elbow injury — mostly as a backup and finished with 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles.

Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Danny Stutsman at practice Stutsman plays with a pace and precision that reminds some of Teddy Lehman, but also carries a comedian’s presence. He laughs a lot, jokes around, teases his friends and doesn’t mind mugging for the cameras — media or his own selfies. He has a magnetic personality. Stutsman said he gets that from his dad, Steve Stutsman. “I feel like I’m a mirror replica of him. He’s always done that,” Stutsman said. “Poppa-top. He’s kind of shown me that he’s comfortable. And people love that. People follow that. I think when you have that energy and you can be successful, I think other people start noticing it. You don’t have to be so uptight and you can get stuff done. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports Danny Stutsman last season “Just the way he lives. I look up to him. That’s my hero. That’s just kind of what a son is.” Now, it’s Stutsman who’s taking on a fatherly role. Sort of. Ask Stutsman — himself still a freshman remember — about the Sooners’ three incoming rookie linebackers, Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKenzie, and he gets all sentimental. John E. Hoover / SI Sooners Danny Stutsman learning the position at practice “Those are my three kids,” Stutsman said. “We’re all in the dorms and there’s not one day I’m not with them laughing. Kip will just be on my couch sleeping. It was 12 o’clock one night and I just came out and he was watching WWE. I said ‘What are you doing Kip? Go to your room. This is my room.’ ”

Stutsman had plenty of role models when he arrived at OU last summer — guys from whom he could learn the intricacies of the job and the methods of being a professional.

“There were a lot of people on last year’s team where I was surprised how close I got with them,” Stutsman said. “Every time I see Nik Bonitto, we hug each other. He’s like a brother to me. Bryan Mead, since Day 1 he showed me the defense. Caleb Kelly. They were teaching me every single day. And then Brian Asamoah. All these older guys, I was really close friends with them. And usually a lot of younger guys don’t have that coming in. But I think I just had that personality they liked, and I loved being around them. So every time I see them, I always take a selfie or a picture with them because I’m a fan of them. Those are my guys. I root for them.”

Now Stutsman will be able to impart some of that knowledge to his “kids” in the coming years.

“It’s awesome having all of them,” Stutsman said. “It’s a tight bond. Last year I was the only freshman and then we have these three little guys. I say little – I call Jaren ‘Ivan Drago’ because he’s straight out of ‘Rocky IV.’ But having those guys is the best thing ever. We’re really family. We help each other. We coach each other up.”

One thing in particular Stutsman can teach his young charges is his own personal brand of intensity, which is on the rare side even in college football circles.

But Stutsman knows when it comes to intensity, he’s still just a student who must continue to study under the master of intensity himself: head coach Brent Venables.

“I think I have a switch. I can be a funny guy,” Stutsman said. “But I hit that field and I’m competing. I think his switch broke. I think he’s 120 percent every second of the day. Which is awesome. You need a guy like that leading because people are going to follow. It’s been great.”

All jokes aside, Stutsman might project as the Sooners’ starting middle linebacker this season, while seniors DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu fill out what’s expected to be a three-man rotation for two spots.

“It’s been exciting,” Stutsman said. “Coming in here last year, I was the fresh guy on the block. No one really knew me. … I’ve kind of taken a bigger role. I’ve stepped up. More reps. I’m competing. I see myself — I want to be a leader out there. A vocal kind of (leader) … transition myself from a young freshman to being a sophomore that’s eager. I want to make a name for myself. That’s what I want to do.”

“Just lead. Be confident. This is my defense. At mike linebacker, you’re directing the guys. I mean, whatever you say goes. So just be confident with it. Don’t overthink it and just play football. I’ve done it my whole life.”