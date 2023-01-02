DAY 2 GALLERY: Oklahoma Signees Practice For Under Armour All-America Game

DAY 2 GALLERY: Oklahoma Signees Practice For Under Armour All-America GameView the AllSooners photo gallery from Sunday's Under Armour All-America Bowl practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Jan 1, 2023 10:42 PM EST59Gallery59 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreOklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next SeasonJan 1, 2023 10:04 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star WR Jaquaize Pettaway InterviewJan 1, 2023 8:43 PM ESTOklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Return For 2023 SeasonJan 1, 2023 6:19 PM ESTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners