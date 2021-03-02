DE Jihaad Campbell puts Oklahoma in top eight

The Sooners made the cut for IMG Academy star, but will have to fight off some college football heavy hitters for his commitment

Jihaad Campbell, rated a 4-star defensive end in the 2022 class by Rivals and a 3-star end by 247 Sports, has cut the list of schools he is considering to eight.

Oklahoma made the cut, alongside Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Campbell, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end, played his first three years of high school football in New Jersey before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, for his senior season.

Firing off the football, Campbell utilizes his speed and power to terrorize opposing ball carriers in the backfield. His height will allow him to pack on some more weight in the weight room as he continues to try set the edge for his defense.

The Sooners are still looking for their second defensive commitment in the 2022 class to slot alongside longtime linebacker pledge Kobie McKinzie from Lubbock, TX.