FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

DE Jihaad Campbell puts Oklahoma in top eight

The Sooners made the cut for IMG Academy star, but will have to fight off some college football heavy hitters for his commitment
Author:
Publish date:

Jihaad Campbell, rated a 4-star defensive end in the 2022 class by Rivals and a 3-star end by 247 Sports, has cut the list of schools he is considering to eight.

Oklahoma made the cut, alongside Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Campbell, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end, played his first three years of high school football in New Jersey before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, for his senior season.

Firing off the football, Campbell utilizes his speed and power to terrorize opposing ball carriers in the backfield. His height will allow him to pack on some more weight in the weight room as he continues to try set the edge for his defense.

The Sooners are still looking for their second defensive commitment in the 2022 class to slot alongside longtime linebacker pledge Kobie McKinzie from Lubbock, TX.

Jihaad Campbell via Twitter
Football

DE Jihaad Campbell puts Oklahoma in top eight

Gentry Williams via Twitter
Football

No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma names OU to top six

Ish Harris
Football

Top two-way prospect includes Oklahoma in top six

Big Kat Bryant 1
Football

Auburn transfer 'Big Kat' Bryant, once aiming for Oklahoma, picks UCF

Demetrius Hunter via Twitter
Football

Oklahoma picks up offensive line commitment

MGYM - Allan Bower
Other Sooners

Four Sooners land on U.S. Men's National Team

TC Brewster - BD7ABBAC-981F-46A4-8361-DE056987CBA1
Basketball

Oklahoma swept by Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys

WBB - Nevaeh Tot
Other Sooners

Oklahoma takes down Texas Tech