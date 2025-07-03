OU Depth Chart: Oklahoma Seeks Depth Behind Strong DT Foundation
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up fall camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
The transformation at the heart of Oklahoma’s defensive line was sensational in Brent Venables’ first three years back in Norman, and the defensive interior should again be a strength in 2025.
Between Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates essentially have three starters who are interchangeable.
Jackson was a key cog in OU’s run defense as a true freshman. He totaled 30 tackles, including three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks, which led to him ending the season with freshman All-American honors.
He wasn’t a participant throughout the spring due to recovering from an offseason procedure, but there’s no reason to doubt how big of a role he’ll play in his sophomore season.
Jackson’s steady play pairs perfectly with the jolt of energy Halton brings.
The senior fires off the football, which helped him close 2024 with career highs in tackles (30), tackles for loss (six) and sacks (five).
OU is in good hands regardless of whether Bates trots out Jackson or Halton for the first series of games this fall, and they’ll both play plenty.
Similarly, Williams’ spot on the field isn’t in doubt.
The TCU transfer posted 35 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack last year despite transferring to Norman after he concluded spring practice with the Horned Frogs.
Jackson, Halton and Williams are the foundation for the defensive line, but it’ll be over to younger pieces to provide quality depth.
David Stone ultimately stayed put at Oklahoma after entering the transfer portal.
He played in all 13 games a year ago, helping out on special teams even if he didn’t lock down a major role on the defense, ending with six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
Even though Stone never featured prominently in SEC play, Venables always spoke glowingly of the former 5-star recruit. He battled through an arm injury in the back half of the season, and while he was given a year to get fully acclimated to life in college, Stone needs to take a step forward in 2025.
Tearing it up on the practice field won’t be good enough for the OKC sophomore, as he needs to nail down a spot in the rotation and begin to pair real production with his promise.
Stone isn’t the only underclassman hoping ot make an impression in fall camp.
Markus Strong only played against Temple and Navy last year, but the 303-pounder is looking to add extra beef to Oklahoma’s defensive front.
The Sooners also signed freshman Trent Williams, who was all business during the spring and can continue to add to his 294-pound frame to add SEC-sized bodies to the depth chart.
Nigel Smith also bounced inside over the offseason, though he missed a majority of the spring with a left leg injury.
Jacob Henry will also continue his efforts to return to football in fall camp after joining the team last winter as a preferred walk-on.
There may not be many starting snaps up for grabs on the practice field in August, but training camp will serve as a crucial period for guys to prove to Bates who should make up the second and third wave off the sideline against Michigan on Sept. 6.