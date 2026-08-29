Who Will be Oklahoma's Most Valuable Player in 2026?

The Sooners on SI staff projected who they think will be OU’s Most Valuable Player in 2026.

S Peyton Bowen

Oklahoma safety Peyton Bowen makes a tackle against Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Peyton Bowen is a senior now, having been a starter in 20 games over his previous three seasons at safety. Bowen’s performance on the field has been solid enough — 39 career games, 117 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, two interceptions last season, plus 12 career passes defensed, one forced fumble and three blocked kicks (one that helped earned him the Jim Thorpe Award National DB of the Week in 2025) — but with one of the highest football IQs on the team, the Denton, TX, product has now assumed a strong leadership role. He’s steady, reliable, smart and at times spectacular, and he’s one of Brent Venables’ most trusted players on an elite defense. As opposing quarterbacks try to test the Sooner secondary, Bowen hopes to make them pay by turning the football back to the OU offense in key situations this season.





— John E. Hoover

OL Ryan Fodje

Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje carries the Oklahoma flag onto the field before the Sooners' 2026 Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ryan Fodje might not get the attention that Michael Fasusi gets at left tackle or that center Jake Maikkula will get in this year’s NFL Draft process, but he will be a key cog for Oklahoma’s offensive line and the offense at large. He’ll likely serve as Maikkula’s replacement against UTEP and potentially against Michigan and Georgia depending on when Maikkula returns to action. With an incredibly tough schedule ahead, holding things down at center to ensure the offensive line is on the same page will be a massive role in two of the most difficult road environments in college football. Upon Maikkula’s return, Fodje can slide back over to right guard, and he’s the break glass in case of emergency option for either Fasusi or E’Marion Harris at offensive tackle. The Sooners haven’t had much luck with health up front over the past few years, and Fodje’s ability to hold things down at multiple spots could be the key to consistent protection for John Mateer to keep the offense moving in 2026.

— Ryan Chapman

LB Kip Lewis

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis looks on before a snap against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis isn’t receiving the same level of national buzz as some of OU’s other defensive stars — but he should be. Lewis hasn’t missed a game in each of the Sooners’ past three seasons after making only five appearances as a true freshman in 2022. The standout linebacker has been impactful since his arrival, but the 2025 season was his best yet, as he logged 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups. Lewis has been described often as OU’s vocal leader on defense, and he’s now primed for his best season yet. Retaining Lewis in the offseason was a massive win for the Sooners, and if OU’s defense is as good as it was last year, Lewis will be a key reason why.

— Carson Field

DT David Stone

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone hits Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

There are plenty of valid picks here, but I'm going with a potential first-rounder at a position that can change the complexion of games. It's been a long time since the Sooners have had an interior defensive lineman with as much upside as Stone, and this year, the Del City product takes another huge step and becomes a bona fide star. He turns in the most dominant season for an OU defensive tackle since Gerald McCoy and helps Brent Venables' defense remain one of the best in college football. Stone's numbers might not be eye-popping, but the difference he makes on the field will be readily apparent.

— Ryan Aber

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against South Carolina. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Let’s face it, Oklahoma’s season lives or dies with the arm (or feet) of John Mateer. The defense will be elite again, but an elite defense can only get you so far. For the Sooners to overcome a brutal schedule, Mateer will have to put an offseason of criticism and hard work to good use. Great performances on the road against Michigan, Georgia and Texas provide Mateer opportunities to show that he is capable of so much more than what he showed in 2025.

— Brady Trantham

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