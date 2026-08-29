Did Oklahoma Answer Its Offensive Questions During Fall Camp?

Ahead of Fall Camp, Sooners on SI looked at the biggest questions facing the Oklahoma offense ahead of its season opener. Did OU answer those questions?

Q: Who will start at running back?

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson rushes against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

This is no real shock, but Xavier Robinson was able to knock off the rust after missing spring practice to assert himself in the running back room. That doesn’t mean that Robinson is the only back who will get run early against UTEP and in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant, who took advantage of the snaps available to him in the spring, will still factor in alongside freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. while Tory Blaylock works his way back to full health.

Q: How big will the receiver rotation actually be?

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris goes through a drill during practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Early in the year, six guys could easily find time on the field. Isaiah Sategna is the known quantity, with high-profile transfer additions Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone building out the experienced portion of the rotation. Sophomores Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice have received plenty of praise for how they’ve attacked the offseason, as Thomas is pushing for a starting spot, and under-the-radar transfer Mackenzie Alleyne from Washington State built chemistry when snaps were available during the spring. Freshmen like Jahsiear Rogers could have an opportunity to work their way in as well, but entering the season, it looks like Emmett Jones will have plenty of options at receiver.

Q: What depth will emerge along the offensive line?

Oklahoma's offensive line huddles up at Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Hello, Noah Best. The freshman has taken to life in Norman like a duck to water. His strength has allowed him to battle with the Oklahoma defensive tackles, and seeing as Jake Maikkula could miss the opener, Best could start at right guard with Ryan Fodje moving to center. Speaking of Fodje, he gives the Sooners depth at literally every spot along the line, and veteran Heath Ozaeta brings SEC experience to the two-deep. There are still questions about depth at tackle, other than Fodje, who can kick outside if needed for either Michael Fasusi or E’Marion Harris.

Q: How will the tight end room shake out?

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen catches a pass during practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The first wave for Jason Witten’s tight end room is shaping up as expected. Hayden Hansen’s vast experience from playing at Florida will be key, and veteran Rocky Beers adds more experience. Jack Van Dorselaer will bolster the room as well, and Trynae Washington has also emerged as an option as Witten looks to get the most out of his group.

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