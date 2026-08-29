Projecting the Depth Chart for Oklahoma's Offense for the Week 1 Matchup against UTEP

With Oklahoma’s season opener under a week away, Sooners on SI projected the two-deep for OU’s Week 1 matchup against UTEP.

Quarterback

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares to take a snap in practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

John Mateer

Whitt Newbauer

There’s no drama here. John Mateer’s development has been one of the stories of the offseason for Oklahoma, and while Bowe Bentley has plenty of time to develop, Whitt Newbauer’s experience in the system gave him an upper hand in the backup quarterback battle throughout the offseason.

Running Back

Xavier Robinson

Lloyd Avant OR Jonathan Hatton

Lloyd Avant entered fall camp with an advantage, seeing as he was healthy throughout spring football, but running backs coach Deland McCullough has been able to watch Xavier Robinson knock off the rust throughout fall camp. As expected, he’s in position to start the year as OU’s RB1, with Avant and freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. also ready to factor into the rotation against the Miners.

Wide Receiver

Trell Harris

Manny Choice

Much like Robinson, the only concern for Trell Harris through fall camp was how he was going to progress physically. Once he hit the practice field, any concern quickly washed away. Harris has continued to look more comfortable in the Oklahoma offense, and he’ll be able to pass the baton to sophomore Manny Choice when things get out of hand on Friday night.

Wide Receiver

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna smiles before scoring a touchdown in the 2026 Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Isaiah Sategna

Mackenzie Alleyne

Isaiah Sategna returns as OU’s go-to guy, but Washington State transfer Mackenzie Alleyne was able to make the most of the spring to earn a shot at being in the rotation. Alleyne, like Choice, should get plenty of opportunities against UTEP.

Wide Receiver

Elijah Thomas OR Parker Livingstone

Sophomore Elijah Thomas has come on strong in fall camp, and he’s pushing for a starting role — something that should excite OU fans. The arrival of Thomas and Choice, paired with the offseason additions of Harris and Livingstone, should give the Sooners a legitimate rotation at receiver.

Tight End

Hayden Hansen

Rocky Beers

Jason Witten could easily utilize a four-man rotation with Jack Van Dorselaer and Trynae Washington, but veterans Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers are in line to take the initial snaps against UTEP.

Left Tackle

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi warms up before a contest at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Michael Fasusi

Peyton Joseph

As long as Michael Fasusi is healthy, he’ll lead the way as Oklahoma’s left tackle. Behind him for the season will likely be Fodje, which would prompt a reshuffle on the interior of the offensive line, but Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph is also in the mix.

Left Guard

Eddy Pierre-Louis

Heath Ozaeta

Eddy Pierre-Louis’ growth was on full display at SEC Media Day, and he’s ready to reprise his role as emotional leader along the offensive line. He’s got a capable and experienced backup in Heath Ozaeta, who can provide necessary depth on both sides of the line.

Center

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje runs onto the field before the Sooners' contest against Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Ryan Fodje

Caleb Nitta

With Michigan on the horizon, it’s unlikely OU rushes Jake Maikkula back for the opener. That leaves Ryan Fodje, Oklahoma’s do-it-all man, to slide all the way inside and play center. Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta brings experience to the group, but deploying Fodje at center opens things up at right guard for one of the offseason’s biggest surprises.

Right Guard

Noah Best

Heath Ozaeta

True freshman Noah Best has impressed OU’s players and coaches alike. His strength and maturity have him ready to contribute immediately, and he can debut between a pair of experienced hands in the SEC after Fodje was thrown into the mix last year and transfer E’Marion Harris earned plenty of experience at Arkansas.

Right Tackle

E’Marion Harris

Deacon Schmitt

Harris was brought in to start, so there’s no shock there. Later in the season, if Harris has to miss a drive, Fodje is again a candidate to slide over, but freshman Deacon Schmitt is waiting in the wings if needed.

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