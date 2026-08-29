Projecting the Depth Chart for Oklahoma's Offense for the Week 1 Matchup against UTEP
In this story:
With Oklahoma’s season opener under a week away, Sooners on SI projected the two-deep for OU’s Week 1 matchup against UTEP.
Quarterback
- John Mateer
- Whitt Newbauer
There’s no drama here. John Mateer’s development has been one of the stories of the offseason for Oklahoma, and while Bowe Bentley has plenty of time to develop, Whitt Newbauer’s experience in the system gave him an upper hand in the backup quarterback battle throughout the offseason.
Running Back
- Xavier Robinson
- Lloyd Avant OR Jonathan Hatton
Lloyd Avant entered fall camp with an advantage, seeing as he was healthy throughout spring football, but running backs coach Deland McCullough has been able to watch Xavier Robinson knock off the rust throughout fall camp. As expected, he’s in position to start the year as OU’s RB1, with Avant and freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. also ready to factor into the rotation against the Miners.
Wide Receiver
- Trell Harris
- Manny Choice
Much like Robinson, the only concern for Trell Harris through fall camp was how he was going to progress physically. Once he hit the practice field, any concern quickly washed away. Harris has continued to look more comfortable in the Oklahoma offense, and he’ll be able to pass the baton to sophomore Manny Choice when things get out of hand on Friday night.
Wide Receiver
- Isaiah Sategna
- Mackenzie Alleyne
Isaiah Sategna returns as OU’s go-to guy, but Washington State transfer Mackenzie Alleyne was able to make the most of the spring to earn a shot at being in the rotation. Alleyne, like Choice, should get plenty of opportunities against UTEP.
Wide Receiver
- Elijah Thomas OR Parker Livingstone
Sophomore Elijah Thomas has come on strong in fall camp, and he’s pushing for a starting role — something that should excite OU fans. The arrival of Thomas and Choice, paired with the offseason additions of Harris and Livingstone, should give the Sooners a legitimate rotation at receiver.
Tight End
- Hayden Hansen
- Rocky Beers
Jason Witten could easily utilize a four-man rotation with Jack Van Dorselaer and Trynae Washington, but veterans Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers are in line to take the initial snaps against UTEP.
Left Tackle
- Michael Fasusi
- Peyton Joseph
As long as Michael Fasusi is healthy, he’ll lead the way as Oklahoma’s left tackle. Behind him for the season will likely be Fodje, which would prompt a reshuffle on the interior of the offensive line, but Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph is also in the mix.
Left Guard
- Eddy Pierre-Louis
- Heath Ozaeta
Eddy Pierre-Louis’ growth was on full display at SEC Media Day, and he’s ready to reprise his role as emotional leader along the offensive line. He’s got a capable and experienced backup in Heath Ozaeta, who can provide necessary depth on both sides of the line.
Center
- Ryan Fodje
- Caleb Nitta
With Michigan on the horizon, it’s unlikely OU rushes Jake Maikkula back for the opener. That leaves Ryan Fodje, Oklahoma’s do-it-all man, to slide all the way inside and play center. Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta brings experience to the group, but deploying Fodje at center opens things up at right guard for one of the offseason’s biggest surprises.
Right Guard
- Noah Best
- Heath Ozaeta
True freshman Noah Best has impressed OU’s players and coaches alike. His strength and maturity have him ready to contribute immediately, and he can debut between a pair of experienced hands in the SEC after Fodje was thrown into the mix last year and transfer E’Marion Harris earned plenty of experience at Arkansas.
Right Tackle
- E’Marion Harris
- Deacon Schmitt
Harris was brought in to start, so there’s no shock there. Later in the season, if Harris has to miss a drive, Fodje is again a candidate to slide over, but freshman Deacon Schmitt is waiting in the wings if needed.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman