Eight Oklahoma Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Eight Oklahoma Sooners were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday.

Eric Gray, Jeffery Johnson, Wanya Morris, Trey Morrison, Chris Murray, Jalen Redmond, Drake Stoops and Brayden Willis were all named to the list well ahead of the this year’s Senior Bowl which will kickoff the NFL Draft process in Mobile, AL, this winter.

Johnson and Morrison are preparing to start their first seasons in Norman after arriving this winter via the transfer portal.

A transfer last year, Gray ran for 412 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 23 passes for 229 yards and another pair of touchdowns.

Morris struggled to get on the field in 2021 after transferring in from Tennessee, but Murray started 13 games at right guard.

Stoops caught a career-high 16 passes in 2021 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and Willis also added 15 catches for 177 yards and two scores.

Redmond missed five games, but he still logged 3.5 quarterback sacks, 19 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries at the heart of the OU defensive line.

To be eligible to participate in the Senior Bowl, players either have to be a 2018 high school graduate or a four-year player with appearances in five or more games for the previous three seasons of college football.

Sooners made a splash at last year’s Senior Bowl, as defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey turned heads all week and was eventually named the Senior Bowl MVP.

Alongside Winfrey, former OU stars in linebacker Brian Asamoah, fullback Jeremiah Hall, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes and defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas all participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 4 after the college football season concludes.

