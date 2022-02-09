Eleven Oklahoma Players Invited to NFL Combine

Only one school got more invitations than the 11 Sooners who will get a shot at the annual NFL job fair in Indianapolis.

Coming off his MVP performance in last weekend’s Senior Bowl, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is among 11 former Sooners invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah, edge rusher Nik Bonitto, kicker Gabe Brkic, running back Kennedy Brooks, H-back Jeremiah Hall, offensive linemen Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Mike Woods and Winfrey will rep OU at this year’s event March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

The NFL announced its list of invitees on Wednesday morning.

OU’s 11 invitations ties Alabama for the second-most of any school. Georgia landed 14 invitations to the combine.