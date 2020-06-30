Thune's Elite11 Rankings After Day 1 of Competition

Well, we're one day into the Elite11 action, and thus far, it's been confirmation of what many already suspected. Caleb Williams has made a mockery of his competition, and has emerged as the clear favorite for Elite11 MVP honors.

However, beyond Williams' predictable brilliance, Day 1 brought quite a few surprises. Here's how I rank all 20 participants heading into the second day of drills.

Click here to read SI All-American's Day 1 rankings

1) Caleb Williams - The uncommitted dual-threat prodigy looked like a man among boys, and left onlookers utterly dumbfounded all night. He easily boasts the best velocity, accuracy, and spiral of any quarterback in the field, and it's really not close.

2) Luke Altmyer - The Florida State commit was my breakout candidate prior to the event, and he didn't disappoint. I was very impressed with Altmyer's footwork on tape, but he's not just a finesse passer. He showed a quick release and red-eye accuracy, and showed that he belongs after earning a late invite to the competition.

3) Christian Veilleux - I have the Penn State pledge higher on my list than any of my SI All-American compatriots. But I stand by Veilleux at 3, because I'd argue that he was the most consistent performer. He didn't miss a throw all night, and his ball didn't once wobble.

4) Miller Moss - A USC commit, Moss doesn't boast exceptional arm strength. But he's as refined and accurate a passer as there is among the class of 2021. He looked solid all night long.

5) Ty Thompson - Thompson made a few errant throws, but the future Oregon Duck made up for those sporadic lapses with a flurry of perfect downfield pegs. He's got size (6-foot-4) and plenty of arm talent. He's just got a few kinks to iron out.

6) Garrett Nussmeier - I debated putting Nussmeier at 5 over Thompson, and I love the LSU commit's style. He isn't afraid to make any throw, and he's got fantastic ball placement. He doesn't quite have the wow factor that some of his peers do, but he's stable and I have to imagine he'll remain among the top performers throughout the Elite11 finals.

7) Tyler Macon - I was very impressed with Macon, who's committed to Missouri. He doesn't have a flashy arm, but he's quick on his feet and has a very compact release. For the most part, his accuracy rivaled that of Altmyer and Veilleux. However, when he missed, he often missed short, which would indicate that he tends to hurry his arm motion.

8) Brock Vandagriff - It was a pretty ho-hum night for the former Sooner commit, who's now pledged to Georgia. Something seems off in his motion - whatever it is, it's causing his upper body to appear robotic as he releases the ball. He didn't seem nearly as smooth as usual, but he still made plenty more good throws than bad.

9) Carlos Del Rio - The Florida commit started the night hot, but seemed to fade with some degree of fatigue as drills progressed. He's got a rocket arm, but it tends to get away from him at times. He's got to clean up his release and be more consistent in spinning the ball.

10) J.J. McCarthy - I'm not a huge fan of McCarthy, and I've taken some flak for this opinion. Don't get me wrong - he's a physical specimen for a quarterback, and he's got an arm. But he doesn't seem to have the decision-making acumen that should come with a five-star rating, and his ball placement just wasn't there for much of the night. He may clean things up for Day 2, but it wasn't a particularly impressive first night for Jim Harbaugh's quarterback of the future.

11) Dematrius Davis - At 5-foot-11, Davis is the shortest quarterback at the Elite11 finals. He doesn't have a phenomenal arm, but he showed that he can deliver the ball on the run and spin a tight spiral. He doesn't jump off the page at you, but the Houston native should be in his element running the read option at Auburn.

12) Maddox Kopp - Kopp, a humble three-star prospect, had a rough night for the most part. While he's got a strong arm and a pretty ball, he may have the worst intermediate accuracy of any quarterback at the competition. However, he pulled it all together at night's end and won the elimination-style rail challenge, outlasting Caleb Williams with several perfectly placed sideline tosses.

13) Behren Morton - The Texas Tech pledge had a very up-and-down night. He's got a cannon of an arm, and when he places the ball well, it's a sight to behold. However, his accuracy is volatile and very much a work in progress. His downfield throwing ability is tantalizing, though.

14) Kyron Drones - It was quite a struggle in the early stages for the Baylor commit, as he struggled to spin the ball and seemed a little herky-jerky with his footwork. Nevertheless, he righted the ship as the night went on, and flashed above-average arm strength.

15) Kyle McCord - One of the most disappointing performances of the night came from McCord, a five-star Ohio State commit. He seemed out of his depth, and didn't seem to throw with the same gusto as his fellow participants. I'm willing to chalk it up to a case of the doldrums for now, but it'll be alarming if he looks the same tomorrow.

16) Drake Maye - The future Tar Heel is one of the most fluid and technically sound passers in the 2021 class, which makes his poor Day 1 performance all the more confusing. His release was inconsistent, and he just didn't seem confident at all. The poise and prowess that Maye shows on tape simply wasn't there on Monday night.

17) Grayson James - James doesn't have fantastic accuracy or arm strength, but he's a fine prospect. He made more throws than he missed, and doesn't have any major mechanical flaws in his motion. He's not going to take home the MVP crown, but he's also not going to have any egregiously poor throws along the way.

18) Tyler Buchner - Like McCord, Buchner entered the Elite11 competition to plenty of hype and fanfare. After all, he's a five-star recruit, and will take his talents to Notre Dame in the fall of 2021. But his throwing motion looked atrocious, and his release didn't seem nearly as quick as it does on tape. He'll need quite a bounce-back on Day 2.

19) Kaidon Salter - The Tennessee commit very surprisingly looked like a fish out of water, as he badly short-armed more than a few throws. He never really seemed comfortable, and especially struggled with intermediate passes. He's a dual-threat guy, so he doesn't rely solely on his arm talent, but it's still rather concerning to see him floundering in this fashion.

20) Jay Allen - Allen is committed to Florida to play baseball, and he very much looked like a baseball player Monday night. His throws were ugly, any way you slice it. His arm appeared to be stuck in baseball mode, and his passes came out looking like lame ducks. However, Allen has a bright future on the diamond, so it's hard to imagine that he's putting too much stock into his Elite11 performance.

I'll have a new set of rankings upon the conclusion of today's workouts, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.