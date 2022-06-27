Elite 2023 Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma in Top 3 Schools

Derrick LeBlanc is a 4-star prospect and listed inside the top-10 defensive line recruits in the country.

One step closer to landing a significant defensive recruit.

2023 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, FL listed Oklahoma among his final three on Monday, joining Florida and Penn State as the other two finalists.

LeBlanc is an elite prospect, rated as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has been a player in the crosshairs of Brent Venables and Todd Bates for some time now, having had him in Norman for multiple visits over the last several months and as recently as earlier in June.

Along with the announcement of his top three schools, LeBlanc also included his commitment date of just over a month from now - July 28.

A commitment from LeBlanc would be certainly significant given both the quality of player that he is and that, currently, the Sooners don’t have any 2023 defensive lineman committed outside of two-way player Kade McIntyre, who likely projects as a tight end as of now as opposed to the defensive edge (although that remains a possibility).

AllSooners will provide more updates on LeBlanc’s recruitment as they become available over the next several weeks.