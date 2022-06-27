Skip to main content

Elite 2023 Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma in Top 3 Schools

Derrick LeBlanc is a 4-star prospect and listed inside the top-10 defensive line recruits in the country.

One step closer to landing a significant defensive recruit.

2023 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, FL listed Oklahoma among his final three on Monday, joining Florida and Penn State as the other two finalists.

LeBlanc is an elite prospect, rated as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has been a player in the crosshairs of Brent Venables and Todd Bates for some time now, having had him in Norman for multiple visits over the last several months and as recently as earlier in June.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Along with the announcement of his top three schools, LeBlanc also included his commitment date of just over a month from now - July 28.

A commitment from LeBlanc would be certainly significant given both the quality of player that he is and that, currently, the Sooners don’t have any 2023 defensive lineman committed outside of two-way player Kade McIntyre, who likely projects as a tight end as of now as opposed to the defensive edge (although that remains a possibility). 

AllSooners will provide more updates on LeBlanc’s recruitment as they become available over the next several weeks. 

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' DBs

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
6-26 Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 2 Postgame
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 2 Postgame

By Josh Callaway16 hours ago
Cade Horton 2
Baseball

COLUMN: Oklahoma Pitcher Cade Horton Deserved a Better Fate

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
Jackson Nicklaus swing
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Let Late Lead Slip Away, Lose CWS Finals to Ole Miss

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
Kendall Pettis slide 2
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma - Ole Miss, Game 2

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, Nik Bonitto
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' RBs

By Ryan ChapmanJun 26, 2022
6-25 Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 1 Postgame
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Finals Game 1 Postgame

By Josh CallawayJun 26, 2022
Kendall Pettis, Tanner Tredaway
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall to Ole Miss in CWS Finals Opener

By Josh CallawayJun 25, 2022