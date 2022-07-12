Elite DB Makari Vickers Has Oklahoma in Top 3

Vickers is rated the No. 5 safety in the 2023 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Visiting his three favorite schools in June only confirmed what Florida defensive back Makari Vickers thought.

His top three schools are Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee, announced his official top three via social media on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Vickers visited Norman on June 3, Ann Arbor on June 10 and Tuscaloosa on June 17.

Vickers also has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Virginia Tech, among others.

According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Vickers is the No. 5-ranked safety in the nation and the No. 85 overall prospect. Rivals, which lists Vickers as a cornerback, ranks him No. 14 nationally at his position and No. 94 among all prospects.