Eric Gray and Marcus Major Set to Lead Oklahoma's One-Two RB Punch

Oklahoma seemed to have position battles all over the field this summer, which, honestly has seemed like a good thing.

Competition levels have been high and the coaches are committed to accountability. There’s serious depth at multiple positions, and the staff clearly feels comfortable with the two-deep players across the board. The team’s buy-in has been highlighted all offseason, and it’s starting to show through.

One unit that had heated competition due to sheer individual talent is the running back room. There’s a unique mix of both experience and talented youth. Each running back also seems to have a different style and bring something new to the field.

After Jeff Lebby spoke to the media Monday morning, it seems clear that both Eric Gray and Marcus Major will excel in the fast-paced offense after a strong offseason of progression. In the team’s first official depth chart, Gray was featured as the No. 1 while Major was next in line. Behind the two veterans, Tawee Walker and Jovantae Barnes were listed with an ‘or’ option as the next available options.

“We talked about it early on but Eric's gonna be the one that's gonna lead that group,” Lebby said. “But Marcus man, I think he's had the best eight weeks he's had since he's been here. He's worked in a great way. This guy has been accountable. He's been dependable. He's practiced hard and excited about where he's at.”

Gray has mentioned his excitement all summer about adapting to a better-suited role, especially in the passing game. His receiving skills out of the backfield and quick-cut ability will add a new dimension to Oklahoma’s offense this fall. He looks ready to be more of a feature back with a heavier workload.

The one-two punch seems to be what will make this backfield special, though. After his best offseason in Norman, Major is finally ready to contribute in a big way too. Gone are the injuries and eligibility questions, and coming in are the raving summer reviews.

Lebby is known to run a hurry-up offense that puts up points in bulk, but the identity of the Oklahoma team will be established in the trenches. The coaching staff is expecting a lot from the offensive line, too. If the blockers up front can develop chemistry with the talented running back duo, the Sooners could have a special ground game.

“The biggest thing is going to be uncommon effort and physicality,” Lebby said. “We want to own the line of scrimmage. We want to be incredibly physical. We want to take care of the football. We want to run the rock and we want to play clean ball. That's what we want to do on Saturday. I'm not sure that's ever going to change.”