Even After Fumbling in the Biggest Game of His Career, Oklahoma RB Taylor Tatum Still Improving
In the biggest game of his young career against a rival and the top team in the country, Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum exploded for a 13-yard gain. But then he fumbled.
It was a reminder that Tatum is still a freshman, but also that he’s still going to get even better.
“He's got tremendous talent,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “As soon as he fumbled, I said, 'Hey, man, don't bury this guy.' And Coach (DeMarco) Murray's on the same page. Those are terrible timing, terrible things to have happen. That's how you lose games.
“But there's too much talent. He's an incredibly competitive kid. He's tough-minded. He's a guy that bounces back quickly through adversity and a guy that we completely believe in.”
Tatum, a 4-star recruit from Longview (TX), has already asserted himself as an asset for the Sooners at what was already a crowded position with Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and Sam Franklin. All had valuable college experience before the season even kicked off, which Tatum did not.
That lack of experience can influence mistakes like that fumble he had in the loss to Texas. It was a run Venables was critical of even without the fumble.
“And that was one of the runs that was probably, despite the fumble, that you're most critical of,” Venables said. “Hey, we gotta get better footwork, better angle, better launching point as far as where, what's the aiming point here? Who are we following? But he made something. He was able to make something out of it until the end.”
Tatum fumbled in the first quarter and didn’t touch the ball again until the last drive of the game when things were already in hand. He got four carries and caught a pass for 36 total yards the next week against South Carolina, though. Last week against Ole Miss, Tatum tied a season-high nine rushes for 42 yards, averaging 4.7 yards a carry. It was bordering on a breakout game.
But then he fumbled again. It ended up being OK, as teammate J.J. Hester got the ball back for the OU offense (Jackson Arnold then fumbled on the next play). But the freshman knows full well now that he absolutely must get better at Job One: Ball security.
“Taylor doesn't let anything like that get to him,” Barnes said. “I wish I had that kind of mindset on me. But he doesn't let little moments like that or big moments like that get to him. That's kind of where I'm proud of him for that — just not letting that moment get to him and stick with him.
“Obviously he wants to get it back 100 percent, but just letting that fuel him and going into the next game with a hungry mindset and just a good demeanor, just not out there slouchy and making sure, even if it's just a walkthrough, he's got a different kind of jog to him. I'm just proud of him on not letting that dwell on him and letting it mess up his mindset.”
Since the Texas fumble, Tatum has averaged 4.5 yards a carry. On Saturday he rushed for the most yards he has yet against an SEC defense. His only higher total was 69 rushing yards in a blowout against Temple in OU’s season opener.
“Just getting used to the flow of the game,” Tatum said. “Just practicing hard, playing hard, focusing on me. Just getting better every week. That's kind of been my main focus."
Through seven games and missing one because of injury, Tatum has rushed for 191 yards while averaging 5.8 yards a carry and scoring a pair of touchdowns. He’s also caught three passes for 31 yards and a TD. He’s taken advantage of very limited chances while relieving Barnes and surpassing Sawchuk on the pecking order.
Tatum is a reminder that development is part of the game in a time of getting everything now.
“Once you practice against that good of a defense every day, you kinda have to get adjusted to all kinds of stuff they throw at you,” Tatum said. “I'm really just focused on getting better every week. Not really a moment, I'd say, just focusing on myself and focused on what I need to do to improve to get better for the team and myself to contribute."