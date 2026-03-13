Febechi Nwaiwu Saw Oklahoma’s Offensive Line as His ‘Baby,’ Now He’s Handing It Off

NORMAN — Anyone whose been around Febechi Nwaiwu uses the same descriptors — contagious smile and positive energy.

Perhaps that's exactly what the doctor ordered when Nwaiwu signed with Oklahoma out of the transfer portal from North Texas in 2024. Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line was in a transition phase — gone were NFL draft picks Tyler Guyton, Walter Rouse, Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison, while super recruits Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje were still in high school.

Somebody needed to lead with positivity as OU struggled its way through its first season of SEC play. Nwaiwu became that player. His leadership helped pave the way for Oklahoma's resurgence in 2025, especially once those high school super recruits became legitimate college linemen.

As Nwaiwu heads to the NFL, he leaves behind something he held dear, but he’s confident in the hands he’s leaving it in.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"The O-line, Oklahoma, I kind of feel like it’s my baby," Nwaiwu said Wednesday at OU Pro Day. "I took a lot of care in it, and it’s a great feeling to know it’s left in great hands. I’m confident in them."

Fasusi, Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis now look to fill the void left by Nwaiwu. Where freshman inexperience may have cost Oklahoma some battles in the trenches last season, 2026 appears primed to see a return of dominant offensive line play.

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Nwaiwu is especially proud of Pierre-Louis, who played sparingly during his true freshman season in 2024. With relentless energy and a mean-streak on the field, Pierre-Louis was able to earn playing time and hold his position in 2025.

"I love it, man, Eddie’s an extremely hard worker," Nwaiwu said. "Especially because you guys didn’t see everything, but I’ve seen him step by step. Being away these past couple months and coming back and seeing the growth he made even though I wasn’t there."

Pierre-Louis, along with Heath Ozaeta — who got injured during the loss to Ole Miss, allowing Pierre-Louis to step in — are the players Nwaiwu is eyeing to take the next step in terms of leadership.

"Both of those guys are great leaders," Nwaiwu said. "They both are incredible football players, they know the playbook, they’re able to coach it, and they hold the guys accountable. Those two guys are going to really take this O-line to another level."

Oklahoma offensive linemen Ryan Fodje, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

That's not to say that the others don't excite Nwaiwu. The trio of Fasusi, Fodje and Pierre-Louis have "grown into themselves and become the men they're supposed to be."

"The future O-line of Oklahoma has a bright future," Nwaiwu added.