Oklahoma and Texas A&M Renew Hostilities as Conference Foes in November

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Old foes meet again.

It’s been 13 years since Oklahoma and Texas A&M last met on the field, and 14 since they shared the Big 12. The jersey patches have changed, but the bad blood hasn’t.

While Oklahoma has ridden the highs of conference titles and College Football Playoff berths, Texas A&M has been as volatile as the oil industry — up and down. Those in College Station are hoping that Mike Elko both stabilizes the program while maintaining the highs he's enjoyed during his first two seasons as the Aggies' lead man.

With spring in the rearview window, how has OU's matchup with Texas A&M in late November shaken up?

The Injury Front

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The worst possible scenario occurred when linebacker Daymion Sanford went down with a severe leg injury in Texas A&M's spring game on April 18. The injury came with a few minutes to go in the game and Sanford was carried off the field on a stretcher after having his leg rolled-up on in a pile.

Sanford has seen action in all three seasons in College Station. He became a starter and a focal point in a ferocious Aggie defense. He was named a captain coming into his senior season.

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According to CBSSports' Matt Zenitz, Sanford will “likely miss at least part of the season," meaning there could be a chance Sanford is back on the field against the Sooners when they travel to Norman on November 21.

Considering A&M lost a bit of talent to the NFL at linebacker, Sanford's loss is significant — but the Aggies are overflowing with talent waiting for their opportunity. Last season, Sanford had 57 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In addition, A&M has dealt with minor injuries to their pass catchers during spring ball. Terry Bussey and Asthon Bethel-Roman went down during spring practices but aren't expected to miss much time moving forward.

Aggie Strength

Alabama's Isaiah Horton (1) makes a reception as OklahomaÕs Eli Bowen (23) defends in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Elko being known as a defensive minded coach, the Aggies will once again put an explosive and exicitng offense on the field in 2026.

KC Concepcion is gone to the NFL, but Mario Craver and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton — who posted big catches in pivotal moments against the Sooners in the College Football Playoff — will be threats downfield.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

It will come down to quarterback Marcel Reed's ability to be consistent. He has shown big-play ability and is capable of being one of the more explosive signal callers in the country. But Reed struggled in A&M's two biggest games against Texas and Miami in the College Football Playoff with turnovers.

If Reed has a bounce back season, A&M factors heavily not only in the SEC race, but the national championship race.

The Final Verdict

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If Ole Miss is a playoff springboard game, then A&M represents a de facto play-in game for both programs — should both teams have at most two losses by that time.

The Aggies will have a difficult road on the way to a matchup in Norman. They host Arizona State in September, and go on the road to face LSU, Missouri, Alabama before hosting Tennessee the week before they face the Sooners.

Needless to say, each team will be tested, bruised and fighting for their lives.

Whereas OU's schedule is front loaded, their second half of opponents appears to be a steady build up to A&M.