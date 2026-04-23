Five Defensive Pieces Who Could Follow Taylor Wein's Path to Stardom at Oklahoma

Taylor Wein’s emergence was crucial for Oklahoma in 2025.

In his third year with the program, he led the Sooners in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (seven).

The third year in Brent Venables’ defense is when things really start to click, so who could follow Wein’s path and break out in 2026 for OU?

DT Nigel Smith II

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith rushes quarterback John Mateer at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Nigel Smith could walk a familiar path at Oklahoma.

He signed with the Sooners as a defensive end, but slid inside to tackle like many before him, including current Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu.

Injuries prevented Smith from competing for a role in last year’s rotation, but there will be opportunities for Smith in 2026.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson are the known returners for Todd Bates at defensive tackle, but the graduation of Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams and the transfer of Markus Strong allowed for Smith to earn a large portion of snaps on the interior of the defensive line this spring.

S Michael Boganowski

Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski works through a rep during a spring practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Michael Boganoski’s emergence wouldn’t be a major shock.

He’s been in the rotation the last two years — he totaled 31 tackles a year ago — but he has a chance to reach another level in 2026.

Robert Spears-Jennings is headed to the NFL, leaving a spot open beside Peyton Bowen in the starting lineup at safety.

Boganowski’s presence is always felt due to his reputation as one of the team’s heaviest hitters, but an increase in snaps could see the junior turn into a star for Brandon Hall this fall.

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LB James Nesta

Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta hits a sled during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Linebacker James Nesta was another piece who stepped into a larger role this spring.

Owen Heinecke will play this fall, but he could not practice until he was granted his injunction against the NCAA, which allowed Nesta to get key developmental reps.

The team’s leading tackler from a year ago is back in Kip Lewis, and the addition of Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan means the Sooners have experience at linebacker, but Wein was able to outplay older pieces ahead of him to force his way into the lineup in 2025.

DB Jeremiah Newcombe

Oklahoma defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe works during a drill at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Jeremiah Newcombe was another piece of the defense that was sidelined last year, but he’s motivated to make his mark at cheetah in 2026.

The Sooners will likely be back to platooning at that spot after Kendal Daniels took most of those snaps last year with Reggie Powers rotating in.

Like Powers, Newcombe will be an asset in obvious passing situations where the Sooners excel at confusing opposing quarterbacks.

DE Danny Okoye

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye lines up before a snap in spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

The 2026 breakout star could be the player opposite of Wein on the defensive line.

Redshirt sophomore Danny Okoye approached the spring with a new intensity and focus. He’s always been a physically impressive piece, but he totaled just six tackles, including two sacks, last year.

With R Mason Thomas headed to the league, Okoye can step in and combine with Wein to terrorize opposing offenses throughout the fall.