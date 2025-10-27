Lane Kiffin Crushes Oklahoma Coach’s ‘Hot Take’ About Ole Miss Win With Lots of Receipts
Ole Miss rolled into Oklahoma and earned a 34-26 win over the Sooners on Saturday, but Oklahoma coach Brent Venables walked away feeling like he still had the better team.
Venables said on Monday, "Felt like we were the better team. At the end of the day's it's a game of performance, executing and I thought they out-executed us when it mattered the most." Venables was complimentary of the play from Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, but felt his team did not tackle or execute well enough.
Later in the day, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked about Venables calling his Sooners the better team. Kiffin pulled out all the receipts and replied, “That’s a hot take. I wouldn’t have thought people watching it would say that. I felt like one, we won at their place in weather that, as a defensive head coach you would normally wish for, and won by eight points. And I think we left a lot out there. I think we should’ve won by a couple scores. So, I don’t know how he evaluated that game that they were the better team. I mean, we had way more yards, 21 first downs to 14 and we played, what, 87 plays of offense and they had one sack and didn’t force any turnovers. That’s an interesting take, but whatever he needs to say."
Kiffin then took things a step further by bringing up past times he's beaten Venables during his career, including when he was the head coach at USC and offensive coordinator for Alabama.
"Maybe they had the better team last year too when we beat them," Kiffin continued. "Maybe he had the better team at Oklahoma when we beat them 55-19 in the national championship. Maybe. Maybe he had the better team at Clemson when we beat them 45-40 in the national championship at Alabama. Next question, my bad.”
Ole Miss is certainly playing like the better team than Oklahoma. They are 7-1 this season and 4-1 in the SEC, while Oklahoma is 6-2 and just 2-2 in conference play. Though the Sooners have the top defense in total yards and points allowed per game, the Rebels dropped 34 points to defeat them. Ole Miss holds one of the top offenses in both the conference and country, and that overtook Oklahoma's defense this past weekend.