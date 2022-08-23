The Five Freshman Who Could Play Right Now for Oklahoma

Training camp is over. Class has started. Game plans are being installed. The depth charts are close to finished.

So which incoming freshmen have the best chance of helping the Oklahoma football team this season?

Start with speed. Rookies who play at an elite velocity have the best chance to play early. Also, it helps if an opportunity exists for new blood in the two-deep. And special teams is always an avenue to early playing time.

Although this class has tons of talent and it's likely that OU regularly plays as many as 15-18 freshmen this season, AllSooners takes a look at which five freshmen will have the biggest impact in 2022:

RB Gavin Sawchuk

Gavin Sawchuk didn’t arrive on campus until this summer, but he already checks all three boxes that usually get freshmen on the field.

A high school track sprinter in Colorado, Sawchuk is already one of the Sooners’ fastest players. He’ll certainly get opportunities on special teams as a kickoff return man. And the Oklahoma running back room presents him with a chance to play right away.

Gavin Sawchuk John E. Hoover / AllSooners

OU returns senior Eric Gray. Fourth-year junior Marcus Major has had his most productive offseason. Fellow freshman Jovantae Barnes got the benefit of spring practice. And Tawee Walker and Bentavious Thompson are not your typical walk-ons.

But in terms of natural running back instincts, tackle-breaking power and breakaway speed, Sawchuk is the total package. If he picks up the nuances of pass protection, he’ll get consistent playing time this season.

CB Jayden Rowe

When he was being recruited out of Tulsa Union, there was actually talk of Jayden Rowe someday possibly moving to defensive end.

He’s a cornerback.

Rowe, however, is 6-2, 218 pounds, and plays with an uncommon physicality and aggression. He’s had a lifetime of being bigger than the other guy, and it serves him well today. He’s a physical freak.

Jayden Rowe John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Rowe is the rare combination of size and speed. A champion sprinter in high school, Rowe comes to Norman as one of the fastest players on the roster.

One cornerback position is taken by Woodi Washington. D.J. Graham might have the other one locked up — or he might not. And then there’s the nickel position and what the new coaching staff wants it to look like.

Rowe has a lot to learn about defensive coverages in college, but he’s physically advanced. He could become an immediate special teams contributor as well.

WR Jayden Gibson

The fact that Jayden Gibson busted a 95-yard touchdown reception in the Red/White Game wasn’t surprising — and isn’t necessarily what will put him on the field in 2022.

In his final two high school seasons in Winter Garden, FL, he put up more than 1,600 yards and caught 22 touchdowns.

Jayden Gibson Photo via Jayden Gibson's Twitter

But even at a place like Oklahoma, Gibson has a unique skill set. As offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the OU coaching staff replenish the receiver corps with bigger bodies, the 6-foot-5, 192-pound Gibson continues to stand out.

Along with 6-4 freshman Nic Anderson and 6-4 transfer J.J. Hester, the Sooner receivers are physical marvels. Gibson will get opportunities to exploit his size advantage and could emerge early as a red zone threat.

CB Gentry Williams

When the Sooners wrapped up training camp, technology revealed the truth: cornerback Gentry Williams had run faster than anyone else.

Wearing a speed monitor, Williams hit 21 mph twice in practice, going down as the team’s top speed.

Gentry Williams John E. Hoover / AllSooners

What that means for playing time is simple: coaches must find a place on the field for the corner out of Tulsa.

Corner is a tough spot for any true freshmen to step in as a starter or regular contributor. Receivers are too physically advanced and college offenses are too sophisticated. But Williams has that kind of ability — a cool head, a short memory and a fearless approach. Even if he does get reps at corner, look for Williams to be among the early candidates to return kickoffs and punts and put his elite speed to gamebreaking use.

LB Jaren Kanak

Linebacker is crowded at Oklahoma, with seniors DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu both back to man the Sooners’ middle and weakside spots and sophomore Danny Stutsman capable of playing either position.

Also, talented freshmen Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis look ready-made for early playing time somewhere.

Jaren Kanak Jaren Kanak via Twitter

But Kanak, from Hays, KS, isn’t just a linebacker. He’s an athlete with speed and intelligence, a 6-2, 221-pound ballplayer who can fill multiple roles, including the old strongside spot — now called “cheetah” by the coaching staff, a hybrid of nickel corner and Sam linebacker.

Kanak’s primary value in 2022 might be on special teams. Whether it’s covering kickoffs or punts or maybe rushing the punter, Kanak’s profile fits: he’s going to go full speed, he’s going to embrace collisions, and he’s going to cause havoc.