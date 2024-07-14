Five Oklahoma Freshmen Who Could Push for Early Snaps
With SEC Media Days kicking off next week and training camp right around the corner, Sooners on SI projected the potential impact of Oklahoma’s true freshmen entering the 2024 season.
Reggie Powers III
Oklahoma is fortunate to have plenty of returners at cornerback and established leadership at safety.
Billy Bowman will lead the back end of the defense, flanked by Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings.
Woodi Washington’s flexibility could see him shift around the secondary as well, but there may be opportunity for either Reggie Powers III or Jaydan Hardy to see some time late in games during OU’s non-conference slate.
Powers, a 5-foot-11 defensive back form Centerville, OH, was rated as the No. 11 safety in the 2024 class by On3 and was rated as a top-170 recruit by both 247Sports and On3.
As an early enrollee, Powers got a head start working with Brent Venables, Zac Alley and Brandon Hall throughout the spring, and he stood out physically amongst OU’s newcomers on the practice field.
Taylor Tatum
Though Taylor Tatum was not an early enrollee, there is potential for the top running back in the 2024 class to see touches in Oklahoma’s backfield.
Though the Sooners return Gavin Sawchuk, Jovantae Barnes and Kalib Hicks as well as adding Sam Franklin, running backs coach DeMarco Murray took most of the season to settle on a feature back a year ago.
Tatum has the skillset of the modern running back, both comfortable working between the tackles or catching the ball out in space to make plays on the perimeter.
Two years ago, Barnes carved out a role as OU’s No. 2 back as a true freshman, so Murray has entrusted true freshmen with key roles in his backfield before. If Tatum can pick up the intricacies of pass protection, he’ll have a chance to earn Murray’s trust throughout the season.
Davon Mitchell
Last year, Joe Jon Finley was left searching for answers at tight end.
Behind Austin Stogner, the group was plagued by injuries, limiting how effective the tight ends could be.
This year, Finley has a number of different options.
The Sooners landed Jake Roberts, who played under co-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell at North Texas, and Bauer Sharp, who was a relative unknown coming from Southeastern Louisiana but quickly impressed during spring practice.
Oklahoma also landed Davon Mitchell, a physically impressive tight end who reclassified to get to college one year early.
The Sooners won’t have to rely solely on someone who should be entering his senior year of high school in Mitchell, but his 6-3, 250-pound frame will afford him the opportunity to earn snaps in the rotation throughout his first year in Norman as he physically looks ready for the college game.
Jayden Jackson
As the Sooners prepare for their first year in the SEC, all eyes are drawn to the line of scrimmage.
Veteran defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry will pair with TCU transfer Damonic Williams on the interior to provide crucial experience, but defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is excited by a pair of his true freshman.
Jayden Jackson, a 300-pound run stuffer who played his high school ball at IMG Academy, already impressed during spring practice.
With summer workouts and training camp still ahead, Jackson is poised to compete in the defensive tackle rotation.
Last year, Bates said he’d ideally have a heavy rotation every year.
As Oklahoma’s defensive line takes on bigger and more physical offensive lines in the SEC, Jackson’s arrival could be a huge boost to help the Sooners hold up on the interior.
David Stone
Jackson was a key addition from IMG Academy, but his teammate David Stone was the jewel of the recruiting class.
The 5-star defensive lineman arrived in Norman in January with plenty of hype and expectation, but he drew rave reviews throughout the spring.
Recent roster updates have Stone listed at 294 pounds after spring practice and summer workouts, adding some mass to his explosive game.
Stone was rated the No. 5 prospect in the country by Rivals and was a consensus top-30 recruit, and he’s the type of presence on the defensive line Venables and Bates need to continue to push Oklahoma forward as the Sooners enter the SEC.