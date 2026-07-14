Five Oklahoma Players Earn Recognition From Phil Steele

The preseason honors keep rolling in for the Sooners.

Five Oklahoma players were included on Phil Steele’s preseason All-American team.

Steele, the author of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, had OU as one of his surprise teams last year and Brent Venables’ squad delivered with a trip back to the College Football Playoff.

That has Steele high on the Sooners again.

Steele has defensive tackle David Stone and linebacker Kip Lewis as First Team All-Americans, as well as longsnapper Ben Anderson.

He has reigning Lou Groza Award winner Tate Sandell as his Second Team All-American kicker, and receiver Isaiah Sategna was a preseason Fourth Team All-American.

Stone enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore in 2025.

After posting six total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack as a true freshman, Stone totaled 42 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last year.

And his role should only grow.

Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams both graduated, meaning Stone will be a central piece of Todd Bates’ defensive line alongside classmate Jayden Jackson.

Sealing the return of Lewis to play behind Stone was one of the biggest wins of the offseason for Venables and general manager Jim Nagy.

Lewis led the team with 76 tackles in 2025, which was 10 more than his career-high set in 2023. He also added career-best marks in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (four), though he only forced one fumble compared to his pair of interceptions that he returned for touchdowns in 2024.

Lewis will be back alongside linebacker Owen Heniecke to form an incredibly strong spine for Venables’ defense.

Sandell was one of the breakout stars for the Sooners a year ago.

He transformed from a reliable kicker to a weapon throughout the season, as he hit 8-of-9 attempts from 50 yards or longer, and made 24-of-27 field goals on the year to earn the Lou Groza Award.

On offense, Sategna starred in his first season at Oklahoma.

He caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight scores, all of which soared through his previous career-highs.

Sategna was also a weapon in the return game, helping flip the field as a punt returner multiple times, including to set up OU’s first score in the road victory over Alabama.

The Sooners will head to SEC Media Days next week before kicking off fall camp, where Oklahoma will be represented by quarterback John Mateer, offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and defensive end Taylor Wein.

OU will open the 2026 season on Sept. 4 in Norman against UTEP.

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