Oklahoma Preseason Watch List Tracker

College football's talking season got underway as the conference media days circuit got rolling, and the preseason award watch lists are starting to roll out.

The Sooners have high expectations in 2026 following Oklahoma's return to the College Football Playoff last year.

Brent Venables guided OU to major wins over Michigan, Tennessee and Alabama in his fourth year at the helm, and his defense returns several key pieces to support quarterback John Mateer as the offense works to get back on track in 2026.

Kicker Tate Sandell was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American First Team after winning the program's first Lou Groza Award last year, and defensive tackle David Stone earned Walter Camp Preseason All-American Second Team honors.

With a host of returning stars on defense — including defensive end Taylor Wein, defensive tackle David Stone, linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke, cornerbacks Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory and safety Peyton Bowen — the Sooners will be well represented across all the preseason watch lists.

On the other side of the ball, returning quarterback John Mateer will garner plenty of preseason recognition for his level of play before he suffered his injury against Auburn.

The Sooners also have a few returning names along the offensive line in veteran center Jake Maikkula and emerging star Michael Fasusi, who are on the national radar, and pass catcher Isaiah Sategna could be joined by offseason additions Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone in earning preseason recognition.

You can find all of OU's additions in one place with our watch list tracker below.

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Preseason Watch Lists

Watch List Award Honoree Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Brent Venables Lott Trophy Defensive player who excels on and off the field DE Taylor Wein, S Peyton Bowen

Brent Venables was one of the 20 coaches named to the 2026 Dodd Trophy Watch List on Thursday. The Dodd Trophy, named after Bobby Dodd, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field while also putting a major emphasis on the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity off the field. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. took a program's Academic Progress Rate (APR) and Graduation Success Rate (GSR) into account alongside on-field success. Coaches who are in their first year with a new program were not considered. The award was first handed out in 1976, and Bob Stoops became the first OU coach to receive the award in 2003.