Five Oklahoma Players who Need Strong Performances Against UTEP
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NORMAN — It’s finally game day.
Oklahoma opens its season against UTEP at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
While the game is important for plenty of front-line players, it might be more important for younger players looking to expand their playing time this season.
In a game that doesn’t figure to be close, the 10th-ranked Sooners need to continue to build depth.
UTEP kept plenty games close last season, with seven of their 10 losses coming by two touchdowns or less, but the Miners still went 2-10.
Here are five players not listed as a possible starter on the depth chart that need a strong game against the Miners to improve their odds of being key contributors for Oklahoma this season.
Jonathan Hatton Jr., running back
Jonathan Hatton Jr. has drawn strong reviews for his performance since camp started.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound freshman is a part of a crowded backfield with Lloyd Avant and Xavier Robinson atop the depth chart together with Hatton and sophomore Tory Blaylock together in the next two spots.
If Hatton can take advantage of his opportunity — both producing yardage and, as importantly, protecting the football — that could expand the Cibolo, Texas, product’s role the rest of the way.
If he can’t, then the bulk of the carries could go to Avant, Robinson and Blaylock.
Whitt Newbauer, quarterback
Obviously, all eyes will be on John Mateer. But if the starter can take care of business, and the defense holds up its end of the bargain, there should be plenty of reps for Whitt Newbauer and Bowe Bentley behind him.
While the game could be important for both backups, it’s a bit more important for Newbauer.
Bentley is still a freshman and probably not ready to be thrust in as a starter, early in the season at least, should Mateer go down with an injury.
Newbauer and Bentley are both listed together on the depth chart and if Newbauer, a Mercer transfer, can perform well in the game, he could take a significant step forward in ultimately being Mateer’s backup and be the choice to step in should the starter be injured.
Kenny Ozowalu, defensive end
The Sooners figure to use at least three defensive ends in the regular rotation — Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore, and Danny Okoye.
There are plenty of questions over how much the players beyond that trio on the depth chart will play throughout the season.
What made Oklahoma’s defense so good last year was the depth beyond the starters, particularly on the front.
Ozowalu transferred from UTSA hoping to make his mark in the SEC, and he’ll get his chance here.
Ozowalu is third on the left side behind Wein and junior Wyatt Gilmore.
James Nesta, linebacker
Nesta looks like he’ll be a valuable rotational piece for the Sooners behind Kip Lewis at the weakside linebacker spot or behind Cole Sullivan at the strongside spot — when Oklahoma utilizes that position.
Nesta appeared in 13 games last season as a sophomore, mainly on special teams.
His role expands greatly this season and he needs a strong start to show he can be trusted in the big games that follow the opener.
Manny Choice, wide receiver
There was a huge drop off in production last season when the passing game went beyond receivers Isaiah Sategna and Deion Burks and tight end Jaren Kanak.
All through preseason camp, coaches, receivers and others talked about how much deeper the room is this fall.
Now is the time to prove it.
Choice, a sophomore, is listed behind Virginia transfer Trell Harris in the Z receiver position on the depth chart.
After not recording a catch last season, Choice needs to make his mark early to stay in a place to get regular playing time.
Part of that is out of his control — remember Michael Hawkins Jr.’s overthrow to Elijah Thomas in last season’s game against Temple — but there’s plenty in Choice’s hands.
He not only needs to be solid in catching the ball when it comes his way, but he needs to be an effective blocker in order to stay on the field.
At 6-foot-4, Choice could give Oklahoma’s passing game a size element it has often lacked in recent years.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.