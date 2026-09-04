Five Oklahoma Players who Need Strong Performances Against UTEP

NORMAN — It’s finally game day.

Oklahoma opens its season against UTEP at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

While the game is important for plenty of front-line players, it might be more important for younger players looking to expand their playing time this season.

In a game that doesn’t figure to be close, the 10th-ranked Sooners need to continue to build depth.

UTEP kept plenty games close last season, with seven of their 10 losses coming by two touchdowns or less, but the Miners still went 2-10.

Here are five players not listed as a possible starter on the depth chart that need a strong game against the Miners to improve their odds of being key contributors for Oklahoma this season.

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. rushes during practice recently. Hatton is listed behind co-starters Lloyd Avant and Xavier Robinson on the running back depth chart. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Jonathan Hatton Jr., running back

Jonathan Hatton Jr. has drawn strong reviews for his performance since camp started.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound freshman is a part of a crowded backfield with Lloyd Avant and Xavier Robinson atop the depth chart together with Hatton and sophomore Tory Blaylock together in the next two spots.

If Hatton can take advantage of his opportunity — both producing yardage and, as importantly, protecting the football — that could expand the Cibolo, Texas, product’s role the rest of the way.

If he can’t, then the bulk of the carries could go to Avant, Robinson and Blaylock.

Oklahoma quarterback Whitt Newbauer is still looking to earn the backup spot behind John Mateer. Newbauer and freshman Bowe Bentley are listed as co-No. 2s on the depth chart entering Friday's opener vs. UTEP. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Whitt Newbauer, quarterback

Obviously, all eyes will be on John Mateer. But if the starter can take care of business, and the defense holds up its end of the bargain, there should be plenty of reps for Whitt Newbauer and Bowe Bentley behind him.

While the game could be important for both backups, it’s a bit more important for Newbauer.

Bentley is still a freshman and probably not ready to be thrust in as a starter, early in the season at least, should Mateer go down with an injury.

Newbauer and Bentley are both listed together on the depth chart and if Newbauer, a Mercer transfer, can perform well in the game, he could take a significant step forward in ultimately being Mateer’s backup and be the choice to step in should the starter be injured.

Kenny Ozowalu, defensive end

The Sooners figure to use at least three defensive ends in the regular rotation — Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore, and Danny Okoye.

There are plenty of questions over how much the players beyond that trio on the depth chart will play throughout the season.

What made Oklahoma’s defense so good last year was the depth beyond the starters, particularly on the front.

Ozowalu transferred from UTSA hoping to make his mark in the SEC, and he’ll get his chance here.

Ozowalu is third on the left side behind Wein and junior Wyatt Gilmore.

Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta competes in spring practice. Nesta played sparingly on defense last season but has a chance to be a part of the rotation at linebacker this year. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

James Nesta, linebacker

Nesta looks like he’ll be a valuable rotational piece for the Sooners behind Kip Lewis at the weakside linebacker spot or behind Cole Sullivan at the strongside spot — when Oklahoma utilizes that position.

Nesta appeared in 13 games last season as a sophomore, mainly on special teams.

His role expands greatly this season and he needs a strong start to show he can be trusted in the big games that follow the opener.

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice catches a pass at practice. Choice didn't record a reception as a freshman last season. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Manny Choice, wide receiver

There was a huge drop off in production last season when the passing game went beyond receivers Isaiah Sategna and Deion Burks and tight end Jaren Kanak.

All through preseason camp, coaches, receivers and others talked about how much deeper the room is this fall.

Now is the time to prove it.

Choice, a sophomore, is listed behind Virginia transfer Trell Harris in the Z receiver position on the depth chart.

After not recording a catch last season, Choice needs to make his mark early to stay in a place to get regular playing time.

Part of that is out of his control — remember Michael Hawkins Jr.’s overthrow to Elijah Thomas in last season’s game against Temple — but there’s plenty in Choice’s hands.

He not only needs to be solid in catching the ball when it comes his way, but he needs to be an effective blocker in order to stay on the field.

At 6-foot-4, Choice could give Oklahoma’s passing game a size element it has often lacked in recent years.

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