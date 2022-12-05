Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country.

Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.

The Sooners have taken hits of their own with early departures to the NFL and the transfer portal, meaning OU’s coaching staff will have some work to do to round out the roster before spring practice.

Defensive Back

Veteran safety Justin Broiles finished his final year at Oklahoma with 61 total tackles and one interception BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No area of Oklahoma’s roster will likely see more turnover this offseason than in the secondary.

Justin Broiles, Trey Morrison and C.J. Coldon will all be moving on as they’ve run out of eligibility.

On top of that, four reserve defensive backs announced they’d be entering the portal for the Sooners in Joshua Eaton, Jordan Mukes, Kendall Dennis and Bryson Washington.

Venables currently has four defensive backs committed in OU’s 2023 recruiting class, but the number of losses from the secondary will likely require the Sooners to dip back into the portal as they did last year by bringing in Morrison, Coldon and cornerback Kani Walker.

Wide Receiver

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease announced his entrance into the transfer portal after catching 19 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Another area Oklahoma could be active in the portal once again is wide receiver.

Last year, the Sooners added LV Bunkley-Shelton and J.J. Hester from the portal, but an injury sidelined Hester and Bunkley-Shelton failed to make an impact.

Theo Wease has already decided to test the waters and transfer away from the Sooners, and early indications are that Drake Stoops has played his last game in Norman.

Jalil Farooq will be a focal point of Jeff Lebby’s offense next year, but it is still uncertain if Marvin Mims will return next year or head to the NFL Draft.

Even if Mims returns, the Sooners will have to lean on unproven underclassmen in Jayden Gibson, Gavin Freeman and Nic Anderson if there are no additions to the portal.

Linebacker

DaShaun White totaled 81 tackles and two interceptions this year for the Sooners BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Depth at the heart of the defense escaped OU all year in 2022.

Transfer T.D. Roof sustained a season-ending injury in fall camp, essentially leaving DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu to play the entire year at the three linebacker spots for the Sooners.

Last month Ted Roof announced that his son wouldn’t be seeking a medical redshirt to return as a player next year, and White’s graduation leaves a hole at linebacker.

True freshman Jaren Kanak was used sparingly this year, and Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis were able to maintain redshirts in 2022.

Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter are verbally committed to Oklahoma, but if they follow the path set out by last year’s freshman, they may not factor into OU’s rotation in 2023.

Any linebacker additions would add to the depth on the roster, ensuring three players don’t have to split all the snaps as they did in 2022.

Tight End

Brayden Willis flourished in his final season at Oklahoma, catching a career-high 35 passes for 456 yards and seven scores Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After a productive final season in Norman, Brayden Willis will be moving on to pursue NFL dreams.

Daniel Parker’s future at Oklahoma is unclear, leaving a pair of freshman in Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn to anchor Joe Jon Finley’s tight end room.

Bringing in another body at tight end would not only balance out the numbers, but also allow the Sooners to add another experienced player to lead the young unit.

Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner reentered the transfer portal after one season at South Carolina, and could be a name to watch to return to OU next season.

Defensive Line

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey committed to the Sooners at the end of November to bolster OU's defensive front Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sooners have already been active in the portal to add defensive lineman.

Jacob Lacey announced he would be transferring from Notre Dame to OU at the end of November.

Jalen Redmond is leaving Oklahoma to head to the NFL Draft, and freshman Alton Tarber will also be hitting the portal after just one season in Norman.

If the Sooners are unable to add a recruit the caliber of David Hicks who may be able to step in and contribute, the coaching staff could look to the portal to add another veteran that would allow the talented recruits in the 2023 recruiting class time to develop on campus.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.